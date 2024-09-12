Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Exclusive Pixel 9 features might roll out to older Pixel phones

By
Apps Google
A man holding the Pixel 9 in green color.
It has been about a month since Google dropped the Pixel 9 series, and as always, the latest Google flagship comes packed with some exclusive features. The Pixel 9 series is no exception. The cool part? These features usually make their way to older Pixel models after a while, and now, it looks like Google is gearing up to roll some new camera and editing tools to older Pixel phones, too.

Older Pixels are set to receive some of the latest Pixel 9 features


A recent report reveals that clues within the Google Photos app hint at the arrival of two new Magic Editor features – Auto Frame and Reimagine – for older Pixel devices. It looks like these handy tools will soon be available for:


Auto Frame uses AI to perfectly center your subject in a photo, even if it means stretching the image a bit. Reimagine, on the other hand, lets you swap out backgrounds for a fresh look.

Video Thumbnail
Check out how Auto frame works. | Video credit – Google

Google is reportedly working on three separate versions of the Photos app: one for non-Pixel devices, another for Pixel phones launched between 2021 and 2023 (like the Pixel 6, 7, and 8), and a third for the newest Pixels from 2024 onward.

Interestingly, while the latest AI features are naturally present in the Photos app for the newer Pixel models, code snippets for Reimagine and Auto Frame are also showing up in version 6.99 of the Photos app on older Pixels. So, this is actually what suggests that Google is likely preparing to extend these features to its 2021–2023 flagships. As for non-Pixel devices, the features seem to remain out of reach for now.

As of now, there is no official timeline for when older Pixels will receive the new Magic Editor features, but it is likely Google will include them in an upcoming Feature Drop. So, if you’ve got a Pixel 6, 7, or 8, keep an eye out – these handy tools could be heading your way soon.

It is always great when older devices get new features, and I think Google seems to be doing a solid job in this area. I mean if you have something like the Pixel 8, you are probably not thinking about upgrading anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you should miss out on all the cool new stuff Google rolls out, right?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

