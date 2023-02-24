Check out these leaked press renders of the upcoming Garmin Forerunner 265 series
1
The Apple Watch Series 8 and the Galaxy Watch 5 are some of the best smartwatches that you can currently buy. However, if you are a fitness enthusiast who enjoys outdoor running, you will probably go for a smartwatch from Garmin's Forerunner series instead. Garmin's Forerunner smartwatches are made specifically for runners, can last days on a single charge, and offer more precise fitness tracking.
The rumor mill also claims the upcoming Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 265 series could be the first Garmin smartwatches equipped with ECG functionality.
Little is known about the price of the next Forerunner smartwatches, but according to rumors, the Forerunner 265 could cost around $499.99.
According to rumors, Garmin will release its new Forerunner 965 series and Forerunner 265 series of smartwatches in March. The rumors claim that the Forerunner 965 will be the more premium smartwatch, and the Forerunner 265 and its smaller version, the Forerunner 265s, will be more on the budget side. But the best news is that we can now see what the Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 265s could look like thanks to newly leaked marketing images, which the folks from Gadgets to Wear managed to get their hands on.
Judging from the pictures, it appears that the Forerunner 265 and its smaller variant, the Forerunner 265s, will likely have a similar appearance to their predecessors, the Forerunner 255 and the Forerunner 255s. The images also show that the Forerunner 265 could be available in Black, Aqua, and Whitestone colors. And its smaller brother, the Forerunner 255s, could come in Black, Light Pink, and Whitestone colors.
The Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 265s are expected to have AMOLED displays, with the only difference between the two models being their screen size. In terms of battery life, the Forerunner 265 will probably be able to last up to 13 days in smartwatch mode and 20 hours in GPS mode on a single charge.
The rumor mill also claims the upcoming Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 265 series could be the first Garmin smartwatches equipped with ECG functionality.
Little is known about the price of the next Forerunner smartwatches, but according to rumors, the Forerunner 265 could cost around $499.99.
Things that are NOT allowed: