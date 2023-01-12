You might soon be able to buy a Garmin smartwatch with ECG
Garmin smartwatches are among the best wearables on the market that a fitness enthusiast can buy. They are more precise in their readings, and many of them could last days on a single charge. However, an interesting fact is that Garmin smartwatches don't have an ECG feature.
That's right, even though they are very sophisticated, expensive, and specifically made for athletes, they still don't offer a feature that is pretty much standard on many smartwatches these days. But according to a new rumor, this could soon change.
The report also explains that in order to use the ECG feature, you will need to place two fingers on the metal bezel of the watch while the rear of the device touches your arm. This method slightly differs from the one used by Apple and Samsung, where you need to hold only one finger on the Digital Crown — if you use an Apple Watch — or on the upper right button — if you have a Galaxy Watch.
According to a new report by The5KRunner, which has a good track record of predicting upcoming Garmin features (via TechRadar), Garmin might introduce ECG functionality with its upcoming Forerunner 265 and 965 series of smartwatches.
In 2021, Garmin quietly started a clinical trial to test ECG features, and last year, DC Rainmaker found that the Garmin Venu 2 Plus smartwatch has a hidden ECG function, which the company left by accident. Garmin removed the feature via a firmware update, so you won't be able to find it anymore, but all this clearly shows that Garmin could be indeed working on an ECG feature for its smartwatches.
