Beyond Pixels: Google introduced its new AI-powered Assistant with Bard

Google
The Made by Google event this year wasn't just about the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro or the Pixel Watch 2. Nope, AI played such a significant role in the event that some might wonder who wrote the script in the first place. Jokes aside, AI has been part of Google's plans for years, and the tech giant sure knows how to use and develop it to become a leader in the field.

With that said, Google just introduced Assistant with Bard. Bard is the company’s AI chatbot, which was released just at the beginning of the year but has received numerous updates and features ever since. Now, Google Assistant and Google Bard have started working together to provide users with, as the company says, the “world’s most helpful personal assistant.

Assistant with Bard has access to Google apps and can use them to perform tasks for you. For instance, it can access your Gmail, read an email about an event happening later today, and make plans for you on how to get there. It uses Google Maps to locate the event’s address and can draw the easiest and fastest route for you.

Similar to Google Assistant, it can also type messages for you. Actually, it can handle most of your smartphone tasks, pulling the necessary information from different apps and leaving you with just a little to do yourself. Assistant with Bard can even write your social media posts based on a photo you shared with it.

For now, Google is going to roll out Assistant to selected testers only, but the tech giant will expand availability as an opt-in experience in the next few months. So, Google suggests that Pixel 8 owners stay on the lookout for the new AI-powered virtual assistant.
