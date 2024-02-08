Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Focus on AI safety: Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft unite to make sure AI doesn’t outsmart us

Apple Microsoft Google Qualcomm
1
Focus on AI safety: Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft unite to make sure AI doesn’t outsmart us
New flagship smartphones, like the recent Galaxy S24 series or Pixel 8 series, are already packed with AI features. While generative AI that can generate text, photos, and videos based on open-ended prompts, brings excitement, it also raises concerns.

Some worry it could replace jobs, influence elections, and even surpass human abilities. That is why US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo introduced a new initiative called the US AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC).

According to Reuters, over 200 companies, including big tech names like Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Qualcomm, and Nvidia, joined the AISIC initiative at the request of the White House.

The group's job is to focus on key tasks laid out in President Biden's October AI executive order. This includes creating guidelines for red-teaming, evaluating capabilities, managing risks, ensuring safety and security, and adding watermarks to synthetic content.

Last year, major AI companies made a commitment to add watermarks to AI-generated content as a safety measure. In line with this, Meta is gearing up to start labeling AI-generated content on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

The consortium, being the most extensive assembly of test and evaluation teams, aims to establish the groundwork for a "new measurement science in AI safety." AISIC seems to be the first move towards meeting the majority of the order's requirements. It is still unclear whether there are different levels of membership or if there are involvement requirements for participants.

All of the tech companies mentioned are working on generative AI in different ways. Google is one of the leaders in AI innovation (it just rolled out its new chatbot, Gemini, for Android). Microsoft, in collaboration with OpenAI, made ChatGPT a major talking point last year. Qualcomm, with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, opened the door for AI-powered features in smartphones. Apple is also reportedly working on enhancing Siri using AI technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
The Canon machine that should have U.S lawmakers worried will start shipping this year or next year
The Canon machine that should have U.S lawmakers worried will start shipping this year or next year
This too-good-to-be-true deal on the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB is still live on Amazon somehow
This too-good-to-be-true deal on the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB is still live on Amazon somehow
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?

Latest News

Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless