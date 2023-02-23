The European Commission bans TikTok on employees' devices

The EU Commission has now banned employees from using TikTok

TikTok's been facing similar treatments in the United States as well. In the U.S. the app got banned in December for all federal government devices - due to concerns that the app may be spying. TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, is based in China. Also, TikTok's CEO Shou Zi Chew is expected to testify before the U.S. Congress on March 23 - the topic of discussion: potential risks that TikTok could be to U.S. national security.