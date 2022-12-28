Oh No No No: TikTok banned on US House of Representatives-issued devices





This comes off as yet another blow at TikTok, which is already prohibited on government-owned devices used by the U.S. military, the State Department, and the Department of Homeland Security. Banning TikTok from all government devices is also part of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that was unveiled last week. At the moment, 19 states also prohibit their local governmental staff from downloading and using TikTok.





An even more severe ban, proposed in a bipartisan bill helmed by Marco Rubio, member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is eyeing the complete ban of TikTok in the US, for both Uncle Sam and regular Joes.





The proposal has been introduced in the US House and Senate with the goal to "protect Americans from the threat posed by certain foreign adversaries using current or potential future social media companies" and prevent TikTok and similar apps from "learning sensitive data about Americans, or spread influence campaigns, propaganda, and censorship."