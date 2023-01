TikTok is being banned by universities in the United States, and students are outraged

Here is a list of all the universities that have declared a ban on TikTok:

Morgan State University

University of Texas at Austin

The University of Texas at Dallas

Texas A&M

Lamar University

West Texas A&M University

University of Houston System

Texas Tech University System

Langston University

The University of Oklahoma

The University of Central Oklahoma

Northwestern Oklahoma State University

Northeastern State University

Oklahoma State University

South Dakota University System

Auburn University

The reason for the bans is due to the same concerns that TikTok's parent company, which is Chinese-owned, might collect data from users' devices and give it to the Chinese government. TikTok has said that these concerns are mostly based on false information, and they're open to talking with state officials about their privacy and security policies.This turn of events has started something of an outrage across campuses in the US, as students feel that such restrictions are robbing them of access to useful information, such as news and updates. The situation with TikTok is pretty heated, with a nation-wide ban hanging in the air in the US. Yesterday, the EU warned that TikTok should take real actions to prove its innocence or face a ban in Europe