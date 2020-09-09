Apple will disable 'Sign in with Apple' for Epic Games this Friday
Apple is cutting all remaining ties with Epic Games
The Silicon Valley-based company has decided to end access to other services including Sign in with Apple, according to Epic Games. Apple will no longer let customers sign into Epic Games accounts using the feature as of Friday, September 11.
Epic is urging customers to make sure their email and password are up to date. It’s offering guidance on its official website as well, so app users know exactly how to update those details.
Customers should be able to contact Epic Games to have their accounts recovered manually if they don’t update their information before Friday. But there are no guarantees, so users are still at risk of permanently losing account access if their information isn’t updated.
Epic will present its case to the court on Monday, September 28. In the meantime, Apple seems to be ignoring the situation and has scheduled a press event for Tuesday, September 15, where the Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air 4 are expected to make their debut.