Apple will disable 'Sign in with Apple' for Epic Games this Friday



Customers should be able to contact Epic Games to have their accounts recovered manually if they don’t update their information before Friday. But there are no guarantees, so users are still at risk of permanently losing account access if their information isn’t updated.



More recently, Epic Games returned to court in an attempt to force Apple to return Fortnite to the App Store because over 30% of gamers play on iOS. Apple filed a countersuit days later and is seeking punitive damages.

Epic will present its case to the court on Monday, September 28. In the meantime, Apple seems to be ignoring the situation and has scheduled a press event for Tuesday, September 15, where the Epic will present its case to the court on Monday, September 28. In the meantime, Apple seems to be ignoring the situation and has scheduled a press event for Tuesday, September 15, where the Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air 4 are expected to make their debut. Customers should be able to contact Epic Games to have their accounts recovered manually if they don’t update their information before Friday. But there are no guarantees, so users are still at risk of permanently losing account access if their information isn’t updated.More recently, Epic Games returned to court in an attempt to force Apple to return Fortnite to the App Store because over 30% of gamers play on iOS. Apple filed a countersuit days later and is seeking punitive damages.

Epic is urging customers to make sure their email and password are up to date. It’s offering guidance on its official website as well, so app users know exactly how to update those details.