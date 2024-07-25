Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Epic Games pulling Fortnite from Galaxy Store just as the game returns to iOS in the EU

By
0comments
Epic Games pulling Fortnite from Galaxy Store just as the game returns to iOS in the EU
Epic Games has just announced that Fortnite and other Epic Games titles will be leaving the Samsung Galaxy Store. This is in protest of Samsung's decision to block side-loading by default on their Android devices, which Epic Games considers anti-competitive.

The decision above is a response to revelations in the US Epic v Google lawsuit about Google's proposals to Samsung to limit competition in the Android app distribution market. However, there is a silver lining, as Fortnite is set to return to iOS devices in the European Union.

Additionally, the Epic Games Store, a platform for PC games, is coming to Android devices globally and iOS devices in the European Union. This is great news for developers, as Epic Games is offering them favorable terms, charging a 12% fee for payments they process and 0% for third-party payments.

Epic Games is also planning to make their own mobile games, including Fortnite, available on other mobile stores that offer what they consider to be fair deals to all developers. The company claims to be taking a stand against stores that act as "rent collectors" without offering robust competition or fair treatment to developers, even if those stores offer special deals for Epic's own games.

Excitingly, Epic Games also announced that their mobile games will be available on AltStore for iOS devices in the EU, and they plan to announce support for at least two other third-party stores soon.

This shift in strategy is due to Epic's long-standing advocacy for fair competition among stores on iOS and Android. They believe that progress is being made globally through regulations like Europe's DMA and similar laws in the UK and Japan, as well as regulatory investigations worldwide and the victory in the Epic v Google lawsuit in the US. 

As the operator of the Epic Games Store, they claim to want to take advantage of this opportunity to offer developers a great deal on their platform. Furthermore, thee company is urging its user-base to stay tuned for further updates as they prepare to roll out their mobile launch.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

Samsung's One UI 6.1.1 adds an option to normalize and boost the dialogue volume in videos
Samsung's One UI 6.1.1 adds an option to normalize and boost the dialogue volume in videos
T-Mobile and Boost Mobile have "Back to School" deals that are available now
T-Mobile and Boost Mobile have "Back to School" deals that are available now
New Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle offers ad-supported and ad-free plans at a discounted price
New Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle offers ad-supported and ad-free plans at a discounted price
Google Search faces its toughest challenge after today's announcement from a Microsoft backed firm
Google Search faces its toughest challenge after today's announcement from a Microsoft backed firm
Google Maps rolls out alerts for issues impacting accessibility
Google Maps rolls out alerts for issues impacting accessibility
YouTubers lied: The CMF Phone 1 isn’t the best phone you can buy for 200 bucks
YouTubers lied: The CMF Phone 1 isn’t the best phone you can buy for 200 bucks
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless