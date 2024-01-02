Entry-level Galaxy M13 5G updated to Android 14





The model is receiving firmware version M136BXXU5DWK7 which weighs in at a hefty 1.65GB. Somewhat surprisingly, the update comes with the November security update instead of the December update. One UI 6.0 brings some new features to the Galaxy M13 5G including a new Quick Panel layout, a new look for emojis, a new default font, and a new design for the media player widget including a cool waveform animation.

Changes are also included to the lock screen clock widget giving users more sizes, styles, and placement options. Galaxy stock apps such as Gallery, Internet, Messages, Phone, Reminders, and more have been updated and the Samsung name removed from most of these apps. The built-in photo editor has easier-to-see controls, and the built-in video editor is now called Studio.





Android 14 , the phone has now received two big updates and is in line to be updated two more times ending with Android 16. To install the update go to Settings > Software update > Download and install .

The Galaxy M13 5G features a 6.6-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 (FHD+). The device is powered by an 8nm Exynos 850 SoC and sports 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of native storage. The rear camera array includes a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing selfie snapper is backed by an 8MP sensor, and the 5000mAh battery supports 15W charging.

