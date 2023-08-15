Latest iOS 17 developer beta returns "End Call" button to the middle of the screen but with a twist
Tomorrow it will be one week since we blew your mind by telling you that Apple was moving the "End Call" button on iOS 17 to the lower right side of the screen from the middle of the display. We also pointed out that this change was previewed by Apple at WWDC when it introduced the new Contact Posters feature which allows an iPhone user to create a customized page that shows up on another iPhone when the user makes a phone call.
As we told you, it seemed that Apple was forced to move the "End Call" button because with the layout of the Contact Posters, the button would cover up some of the iPhone user's face if it wasn't moved. We figured that Apple would just let things be and iPhone users would get used to the new location of the "End Call" button. What we didn't expect to happen is what actually did as CNBC reports that the latest developer version of the iOS 17 beta, released earlier today, returned the "End Call" button to the middle of the screen.
While the End Call button is returned to the middle of the screen in the latest iOS developer beta, it is now surrounded by two buttons. Image credit-CNBC
While the "End Call" button is returned to the middle of the display in the latest iOS 17 developer beta, it is now surrounded by two other buttons. The "add" button on the left is pressed when you want to create a conference call, and the phone's keypad button is on the right. And what we can take away from this change is that Apple is still uncertain about where it wants to put the red button you press to end a phone call.
Arrow shows the location of the End Call button in iOS 16
We expect to see Apple release iOS 17 sometime next month around the same time that the iPhone 15 series is released. Current speculation centers around a 22nd of September release date for the phones. Last year, iOS 16 was dropped by Apple on September 12th while the iPhone 14 series was released four days later (except for the iPhone 14 Plus which was delayed). If that time frame repeats itself this year, we could see the final version of iOS 17 become available to the public on September 18th.
