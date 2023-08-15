Latest iOS 17 developer beta returns "End Call" button to the middle of the screen but with a twist





iOS 17 beta, released earlier today, returned the "End Call" button to the middle of the screen.

As we told you, it seemed that Apple was forced to move the "End Call" button because with the layout of the Contact Posters, the button would cover up some of the iPhone user's face if it wasn't moved. We figured that Apple would just let things be and iPhone users would get used to the new location of the "End Call" button. What we didn't expect to happen is what actually did as CNBC reports that the latest developer version of thebeta, released earlier today, returned the "End Call" button to the middle of the screen.









While the "End Call" button is returned to the middle of the display in the latest iOS 17 developer beta, it is now surrounded by two other buttons. The "add" button on the left is pressed when you want to create a conference call, and the phone's keypad button is on the right. And what we can take away from this change is that Apple is still uncertain about where it wants to put the red button you press to end a phone call.









