Key button on Phone app gets new location in iOS 17; you might need time to get used to the change

Per CNBC , Apple is making a major change to the iPhone's phone app in iOS 17 . The "End Call" button, which is currently found at the lower center of the screen, is moving to the lower right corner of the display. Where the "End Call" button is now in iOS 16, you'll find the button that turns a voice call into a FaceTime video call and another button that brings up the dial pad. Some iPhone users have already said on social media that it might take them some time to learn where the new button placement is.





A new feature on the Phone app allows users getting a voicemail to see a transcript on their iPhone screen of the message being left in real time; if the user concludes that he needs to take the call, he can interrupt the caller while he is leaving the message and engage with him in a phone call. And in iOS 17 , you can customize your Contact Poster which is the full-screen image that appears on another person's iPhone whenever you call them.









iOS 17 beta program. But beta software is notoriously unstable and the apps that you use every day might not be working right in the beta. And battery life is usually reduced. Considering that the final version of iOS 17 should be released by iOS 17 beta on your daily driver. Apple is currently running thebeta program. But beta software is notoriously unstable and the apps that you use every day might not be working right in the beta. And battery life is usually reduced. Considering that the final version ofshould be released by Apple next month, there really is no need for you to go ahead and install it, especially if you are thinking about downloading thebeta on your daily driver.



