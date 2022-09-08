 EE expands its 5G network to 14 new locations in the UK - PhoneArena
EE expands its 5G network to 14 new locations in the UK

We have good news for those of you who have chosen EE to be their mobile plan provider. Recently we reported that the carrier launched three new 5G mobile plans, and now it has announced that it has expanded its 5G network coverage to 14 new locations throughout the UK that previously had only 3G signal.

Now EE customers with smartphones supporting 5G and living in Bradford, Kidderminster, Peterborough, Bedford, Luton, Southampton, Newport, Dewsbury, Sutton in Ashfield, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Hemel Hempstead, East Kilbride, Bridgend, and Carlisle can fully experience EE's new plans and its 2100Mhz 5G network.

If you are wondering whether EE offers 5G in your area, you can use the carrier's Coverage & Network Status Checker. All you need to do is enter your postcode and device into the tool, and it will show you if you can take advantage of EE's 5G network.

As we already mentioned, you need to have a 5G capable phone in order to use the 5G network. If you are looking to upgrade to one, feel free to check out our best EE phone deals. And in case you are using the services of another carrier, you can see our best Vodafone phone deals, top O2 deals, and best Virgin Media deals.
