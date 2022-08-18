EE launches three new mobile monthly plans for UK customers
UK carrier EE has introduced three new mobile monthly plans for its customers. As the company announced in a press release, its new plans are Essentials, All Rounder, and Full Works, and are basically its entry-level, mid-range, and premium subscriptions. The trio is available for smartphone plans, SIM-Only — meaning subscribing without buying a new phone — and for connected devices, and what makes it intriguing is that it comes with some benefits, which should save you money.
The Essentials plan comes with a monthly data allowance ranging from 1GB to unlimited and a 100Mbps maximum download speed. In addition, Essentials subscribers get six months of free access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+, which, according to EE, is worth "over £170" combined. The price? Well, the SIM-Only price for the Essentials plan starts at £15 per month for a 24 months period. The overall monthly fee you will pay depends on the allowance you choose.
Similar to the Essentials plan, the All Rounder also comes with a monthly data allowance ranging from 1GB to unlimited, and according to EE, the All Rounder subscribers use the network's "fastest speeds." If you decide to go with the All Rounder, you won't receive six months of free access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+, but you will be able to pick one Smart Benefit "worth up to approximately £15 per month." The All Rounder starts at £26 per month for the 2-year period.
However, the benefits you can choose depend on whether you use an iPhone or an Android handset. Apple users can choose between Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, BT Sport, Entertainment Data Pass, Microsoft 365 Personal, and Roam Abroad Pass. Android users can choose between Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Netflix, Microsoft 365 Personal, Apple Music, BT Sport, Entertainment Data Pass, and Roam Abroad Pass.
The last of the trio is Full Works. Here you get unlimited data, minutes, and text message allowances, and just like the All Rounder, no speed caps. Also, you can choose up to three Smart Benefits, not just one. Furthermore, from August 31st, iPhone users who subscribe to the Full Works plan will get access to the Apple One Individual Plan as part of their mobile subscription. This will give them access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+ with 50GB of storage.
According to the carrier, "EE is the first mobile network globally" to give its customers access to the Apple One Individual Plan as part of their mobile subscription. And since Full Works is the premium tier, users who decide to use it will receive a Roam Abroad Pass as part of their contract.
But what about those clients who use Android? Will they receive something extra for their cash? Well, according to EE, Android users who subscribe to the Full Works plan will receive three Smart Benefits worth up to £200. So don't worry about being neglected if you prefer the robot more than the apple. As for the price of the Full Works plan, it starts at £43 per month for the 24 months contract.
We should mention that the whole trio comes with EE's Data Gifting feature, which lets you move your unused data to a family member, and the Device Care Extras service, which is a range of benefits — like an extended warranty and £10 off a protective case — available to customers buying devices from EE. Furthermore, no matter which plan you choose, you will get access to EE's customer service and the company's all-new WiFi Coverage Boost feature, which gives you free access to over 150,000 encrypted BT WiFi hotspots across the UK.
Also, the Essentials and the All Rounder plans come with EE's Connected Data feature, which turns on when you have used all of your monthly data allowance. According to EE, if you subscribe to a Full Works or All Rounder plan, you will also have the option to upgrade your phone anytime, which means you can "swap your phone for a new one as often as you like."
If you are interested in EE's new Essentials, All Rounder, and Full Works plans, you can subscribe to one of them now at the carrier's official website.
