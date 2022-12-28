Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors

Android
EarSpy attack eavesdrops on Android phones via motion sensors
Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.

The readings allowed the scientists to be able to tell speech or caller identification, as well as personal traits like gender by simply reading the motion sensors data. This has been done before, but with a phone's loudspeaker, while with the advent of stereo sound in modern phones, the earpieces are getting more and more powerful, allowing the researchers to apply machine learning algorithms that were able to eavesdrop on the handset's owners by collecting the motion sensors data.

To prove that phone manufacturers need to even out the sound pressure during phone conversations and make sure that the motion sensors placement doesn't let them pick up the earpiece vibrations in a discernible manner, they used an old 2016 OnePlus 3T which didn't really appear on the spectrogram, while the stereo sound of a 2019 OnePlus 7T registered, and the newer OnePlus 9 series also didn't fare well.


This so-called side-channel attack can easily be thwarted, though, via simply lowering the volume of your earpiece so that the motion sensors would have a hard time picking up viable reverberations that can later be attributed to gender, caller identification, or private speech.

With Android 13, Google tries to prevent such privacy backdoors by asking for permission to collect sensor data with sampling rates at or above 200 Hz. At 200 Hz, however, the accuracy of the picked signal is only lowered by 10%, so that's not really a preventative option, whereas at the stock 400–500 Hz sampling rate speech recognition is near impossible via motion sensor reaction.

"As there are ten different classes here, the accuracy still exhibits five times greater accuracy than a random guess, which implies that vibration due to the ear speaker induced a reasonable amount of distinguishable impact on accelerometer data," warn the researchers.



Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
WhatsApp will soon stop working on these iPhone and Samsung devices
WhatsApp will soon stop working on these iPhone and Samsung devices
Galaxy S22 series misses sales goal by 30 million units ahead of Galaxy S23 arrival
Galaxy S22 series misses sales goal by 30 million units ahead of Galaxy S23 arrival
OnePlus 11 Pro and OnePlus foldable anticipated in H2 2023
OnePlus 11 Pro and OnePlus foldable anticipated in H2 2023
Some Pixel 7 users are finding the glass on their rear camera bar is randomly shattering
Some Pixel 7 users are finding the glass on their rear camera bar is randomly shattering
Google Assistant said that Christmas in the U.S. was on December 26th; it wasn't wrong
Google Assistant said that Christmas in the U.S. was on December 26th; it wasn't wrong

Popular stories

Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ on sale at a huge last-second Christmas discount
Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ on sale at a huge last-second Christmas discount
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro drop to lowest prices ever on Amazon
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro drop to lowest prices ever on Amazon
Amazon is practically giving away endurance champ Moto G Power
Amazon is practically giving away endurance champ Moto G Power
Update to Waze ends a "horror story" that gave some Waze users the creeps
Update to Waze ends a "horror story" that gave some Waze users the creeps
Best Buy makes the 256GB Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 a terrific multimedia bargain
Best Buy makes the 256GB Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 a terrific multimedia bargain
Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ promo images leak
Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ promo images leak
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless