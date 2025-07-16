Running an early Android build can cause a significant headache for new Galaxy Watch 8 users
Samsung’s latest smartwatches are shipping with Wear OS 6, but early adopters may run into problems.
Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, both running One UI Watch 8 based on Wear OS 6. These are the first smartwatches to launch with the new version of Google’s wearable platform, and while the updates are promising, some users may face issues if they’re also using beta software on their phones.
Several reports suggest that the Watch 8 series doesn’t pair properly with devices running this beta, especially Pixel phones. When trying to set up the watch, the Galaxy Wearable app fails to install a required plugin. This causes the app to crash and restart, leading to an endless loop where the watch needs to be rebooted and pairing fails again.
If you’re using a stable version of Android, this issue doesn’t occur. The Galaxy Watch 8 pairs normally and works without major problems. However, do keep in mind that you might still lose access to some Samsung-specific features if your phone isn’t a Galaxy model.
The Watch 8 series offers solid improvements in design and performance, although some people may not be fans of the new cushion-shaped casing. But for now, if you’re planning to buy one and are running Android 16 QPR1 beta, it’s best to wait or use another device to complete the pairing.
Considering Google's close relationship with Samsung, I believe this problem will likely be resolved in a future update as Android 16 gets closer to a public release. Until then, beta testers may need to use a backup phone or switch to the stable Android build for full compatibility. This is par for the course when running beta, and although an inconvenience, it's part of the deal with signing up for the Public Beta program. Let's hope it doesn't take too long for Google and Samsung to work together to address the issue.
Wear OS 6 brings a redesigned interface with vertically stacked tiles and smoother performance. The new layout makes it easier to navigate, and the upgraded chip inside the Watch 8 series adds to the overall speed. But there’s a known problem affecting users who are on the Android 16 QPR1 beta.
This was first noticed when pairing a Watch 8 to a Pixel 8a using Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1. However, according to some Redditors, this is also happening when using a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with a Pixel 9 Pro Fold on the same build. The pairing bug appears to be caused by the beta Android software, not the watch itself.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. | Image credit — PhoneArena
