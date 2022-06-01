 Vote now: Earbuds vs Headphones - PhoneArena
Vote now: Earbuds vs Headphones

Polls Audio
1
Vote now: Earbuds vs Headphones
Summer is slowly approaching, and for many of us it’s an opportunity to leave our concrete cages and roam free, at least for a bit. Taking the music with you is an important part of the experience for many people, and this means you have to rely on a pair of headphones.

Now, there’s people who WILL take their portable (and not so portable) audio systems everywhere, but the majority of us would probably opt for earbuds or headphones. Looking at the poll, I’m not even sure it’s the right thing to ask.

Headphones and earbuds both have their place in our daily life, I guess. Generally speaking, people take earbuds with them when they engage in a sport activity of some sort, while headphones are used while traveling (by plane or bus, for example), or even at home.

Nevertheless, people do have preferences and in my case it’s headphones all the way. I don’t know if it’s my ears but I still haven’t found a comfortable pair of earbuds to this day. They either fall out or make my ears hurt in less than 15 minutes.

What about you? Do you prefer sticking the little buggers inside your ears or a big pair of mufflers? Maybe you have and use both, depending on the occasion? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments. Oh, and one more thing - if you can recommend a comfortable pair of earbuds for me to try, I’d be extremely grateful!

Earbuds vs Headphones

Vote View Result

