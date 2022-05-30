Vote now: Do you use cloud storage?





Ten years ago, storage was a huge issue, at least for me. I remember burning spindles of CDs containing music, movies, photos and everything I cherished at the time. My hard drive was constantly full, and my phone had something like 350MB of internal storage. It was a nightmare!Now things are very different - not only because memory technology is far superior to what it used to be but also because everything is in the cloud. You could get a 1TB phone if you like but that amount of storage space is often overkill. You can also slap 4 SSDs in your PC or laptop and forget about it but again, the cost might not be justified.I’m far from saying that all our storage problems have been solved but for the regular Joe, things are looking good. Now, if you’re a professional videographer and you work with 4K files, etc. you may need a special treatment for your special needs. Or if you’re an audiophile and you’re stacking lossless audio in your virtual library.Still, with the modern internet speeds, cloud storage could potentially offer the same space with some additional benefits at a lower price. I’ve been using Google Drive for years now (the free version - something like 17GB), and should the need arise, I’d probably buy a 100GB subscription for $20 a year. It’s just so convenient.I admit, the 2TB options (and above) are a bit pricey but still - it might be a better option than swapping SD cards, carrying flash drives, external SSDs, or CDs around. What about you? Do you use cloud storage and if so - are you paying for a subscription or you ride the free train?