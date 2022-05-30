 Vote now: Do you use cloud storage? - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Vote now: Do you use cloud storage?

Polls
Vote now: Do you use cloud storage?
Ten years ago, storage was a huge issue, at least for me. I remember burning spindles of CDs containing music, movies, photos and everything I cherished at the time. My hard drive was constantly full, and my phone had something like 350MB of internal storage. It was a nightmare!

Now things are very different - not only because memory technology is far superior to what it used to be but also because everything is in the cloud. You could get a 1TB phone if you like but that amount of storage space is often overkill. You can also slap 4 SSDs in your PC or laptop and forget about it but again, the cost might not be justified.

I’m far from saying that all our storage problems have been solved but for the regular Joe, things are looking good. Now, if you’re a professional videographer and you work with 4K files, etc. you may need a special treatment for your special needs. Or if you’re an audiophile and you’re stacking lossless audio in your virtual library.

Still, with the modern internet speeds, cloud storage could potentially offer the same space with some additional benefits at a lower price. I’ve been using Google Drive for years now (the free version - something like 17GB), and should the need arise, I’d probably buy a 100GB subscription for $20 a year. It’s just so convenient.

I admit, the 2TB options (and above) are a bit pricey but still - it might be a better option than swapping SD cards, carrying flash drives, external SSDs, or CDs around. What about you? Do you use cloud storage and if so - are you paying for a subscription or you ride the free train?

Loading Comments...

Latest News

The iPad (2021) and iPad mini were the world's best-selling tablets in Q1
The iPad (2021) and iPad mini were the world's best-selling tablets in Q1
Hurry and get an Echo Dot AND an Amazon Smart Plug for next to nothing
Hurry and get an Echo Dot AND an Amazon Smart Plug for next to nothing
Best Buy has Apple's AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro on sale at irresistible prices
Best Buy has Apple's AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro on sale at irresistible prices
Wanna know what smartphone the Xiaomi CEO uses? There are four!
Wanna know what smartphone the Xiaomi CEO uses? There are four!
Latest Galaxy Z Fold4 specs leak will make Samsung fans frown
Latest Galaxy Z Fold4 specs leak will make Samsung fans frown
Galaxy Watch 4 un-pairing from phones randomly; could be Assistant's fault
Galaxy Watch 4 un-pairing from phones randomly; could be Assistant's fault

Popular stories

T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: same old 5G winner further extends lead in new tests
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: same old 5G winner further extends lead in new tests
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
Pixel 6 and Tensor after 7 months: Google’s super-smart chip sets the bar low for Pixel 7 to shine
Pixel 6 and Tensor after 7 months: Google’s super-smart chip sets the bar low for Pixel 7 to shine
Pixel 6 series gremlins are at it again
Pixel 6 series gremlins are at it again
Verizon kills off one Pixel 6 Pro variant months ahead of Google's Pixel 7 release
Verizon kills off one Pixel 6 Pro variant months ahead of Google's Pixel 7 release
This is our best look yet at Apple's iPhone 14 Pro in every color (gorgeous purple included)
This is our best look yet at Apple's iPhone 14 Pro in every color (gorgeous purple included)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless