Don’t let Apple, Samsung tell you numbers don’t matter: Realme's insane new flagship is the proof

Before moving on to the head-spinning specs of the Realme GT 7 Pro, I’d like to take a second to acknowledge the top notch design of the phone.



While the overall look and colors are strictly a subject of taste, Realme has gone with a quad-curved glass panel that makes the GT 7 Pro look super futuristic from the front, and I really appreciate the symmetrical look.



Plus, I love the color selection with the bold Mars Orange, the classy grey color, and the super-clean white version (for now, exclusive to China). In other words, no design compromises have been made here. For what it’s worth, the phone is made of premium materials like glass and metal.



Realme GT 7 Pro’s unmatched spec sheet is led by a 40% larger battery than iPhone 16 Pro Max - WHAT?!



Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC - benchmarks higher than Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max

120Hz display with 2,000 nits of brightness in HBM vs 1, 600 nits on iPhone 16 Pro Max

50MP periscope zoom camera with 3x optical, 6x lossless zoom, larger sensor than the zoom cameras on the top Samsung/iPhone

6,500 mAh battery with 120W charging (50% in 15 minutes) - nearly 40% larger capacity than iPhone 16 Pro Max

IP69 dust/water resistance - Realme has developed a mode, which lets you take photos and videos under water

Despite this jaw-dropping spec sheet, the Realme GT 7 Pro is only 8.5mm thick vs the 9.2mm of its predecessor. Yes, that’s despite the insane 6,500 mAh battery, which uses the latest tech, which makes it way thinner and lighter.



Recommended Stories The GT 7 Pro weighs 222 grams, which is on the heavier side compared to the latest flagships from China (with smaller batteries!), but it’s still 5g lighter than the iPhone 16 Pro Max - and Apple’s top dog has a 4,685 mAh battery, which is nearly 40% smaller in capacity.





The €600-800 question: How much is Realme going to charge global users for the unrivalled package offered by the Realme GT 7 Pro?



Speaking of numbers, the most important number about the Realme GT 7 Pro spec sheet is going to be its price.



Currently, you can buy the phone in China for the equivalent of just $500/€460, which sounds like the deal of the year, because it probably is.



However, with the Realme GT 6 starting at 600 EUR, it’s quite likely the new Pro variant of the new 7 series will be at least 700 EUR at launch, when it lands in Europe.



This would make the GT 7 Pro a relatively pricey phone, but with direct competitors like the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max (both around 1,450 EUR), the GT 7 Pro looks Ultra cheap for a phone that offers hardware Apple and Samsung’s conservative flagships might not be able to match.





Realme GT 7 Pro proves you shouldn’t fall for Apple and Samsung’s cheap tricks: When it comes to 2024-2025 phones, numbers matter more than ever



But I guess the bottom line is that numbers absolutely matter. Especially when we’re talking about things like battery capacity, charging speeds, zoom camera resolution, IP rating grade, display brightness, etc.



In other words, don’t let Apple and Samsung fool you with their conservative upgrades. We know what happened with the



Ironically, the Realme GT 7 Pro seems like an Ultra-grade phone with a “Pro” name. It even shares tons of AI features with the Galaxy S24 series, and it gives you 12/256GB of RAM/storage by default.



Heck, the 1,300 EUR



