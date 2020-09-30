Under these circumstances, don't install the iOS 14.2 beta on your current iPhone model
About a week and a half ago, we told you that Apple was testing iOS 14.2 using a public beta test. But if you are thinking about purchasing an Apple iPhone 12 right after they are unveiled next month, you might not want to install iOS 14.2 on your current phone. That's because Apple launched iOS 14 on September 16th and will soon launch iOS 14.2. What about iOS 14.1 you ask? Because of the delay in the release of the iPhone 12 series this year, instead of being released with iOS 14 pre-installed, the new handsets will come out of the box with iOS 14.1.
Yes, if you're a member of the Apple Beta Software Program you might want to install the iOS 14.2 beta because of the change to the Control Center that allows users to add music discovery app Shazam to the Control Center. The Apple-owned app identifies any song in seconds and will add it to your Apple Music or Spotify playlist. Also found on the iOS 14.2 beta is a people detector feature found in the magnifier app that measures the distance between two people. And it also includes new emoji.
As tempting as that all sounds, your best bet is to wait to install the iOS 14.2 beta on your new iPhone 12 once it is in your possession. For that to be a legit choice, Apple will have to make the iPhone 12 compatible with the iOS 14.2 beta during the phone's launch. Otherwise, you might wait to purchase your new 5G iPhone until after the release of the final version of iOS 14.2.
