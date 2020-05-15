Is Apple cannibalizing iPhone 11 sales with the new iPhone SE?
With its 2020 iPhone SE, Apple did just that. It released a brand new iPhone with one of the best mobile chips on the market, starting at $399. But we’re not here to talk about what the iPhone SE is and isn’t; for that, head over to our iPhone SE review.
The iPhone SE is a stab at the Android midrange
phones that cost around $400.
Apart from flagships, Android phones are infamous for being abandoned by their manufacturers when it comes to software updates. Well, Apple doesn’t have those issues, and the iPhone SE will likely get iOS 17, maybe even 18, a few years from now.
Additionally, there are plenty of people that want to become part of the Apple ecosystem and have been waiting for an affordable device to do so. The Apple Watch alone is a good enough reason for some people to get an iPhone.
The lucrative price tag is meant to make people go “Hm, maybe I should give iOS a chance…”. It’s the gateway iPhone that will usher many Android users into Apple’s walled garden.
The losses it will cause to Apple are minuscule compared to the gains
We should also consider the new climate of the smartphone market. With people losing their jobs and having to cut expenses, a new iPhone SE is better than one with a cracked screen, for example.
The SE is also a great in-between phone. With the smartphone industry transitioning towards 5G and other technologies such as under-display cameras around the corner, some users want to see what’s coming before spending $1,000 on a phone. If circumstances have forced you to get a new phone now, why not buy an SE and wait a while before pulling the trigger on a flagship device?
The iPhone SE offers a different experience
While the SE has the latest Apple chip and runs the latest iOS, it’s different enough in some meaningful categories. It has no FaceID (no custom animojis for you), no telephoto camera or an ultra-wide one, no dark mode.
It still has all the bread-and-butter iPhone features, however, which makes it perfect for those that don’t care for the extras -- people like kids and the elderly. Most Apple services have family plans, so getting another member in on the cheap is a big advantage.
All those differences lead us to our last point...
The iPhone SE has a different aura to it
There’s a certain prestige of using Apple’s latest and greatest iPhone and the iPhone SE will never be that. The iPhone SE is the cheap iPhone and phone snobs would do anything to avoid the stigma of owning one. For them, the SE might as well not exist.
Overall, it’s hard to say that a phone as successful as the new iPhone SE is shaping up to be will cause Apple more harm than good. It’s inevitable that every new iPhone model will cause changes in the sales of the rest of the lineup. But at the end of the day, more sales lead to more money in Apple’s pocket and you can’t argue with that benefit!