iPhone SE (2020) fast charging tested: 5W vs 18W charging speeds





The slow 5W charger in the box is in our opinion the first thing that you need to upgrade if you get this phone. Apple is selling a much faster, 18W fast charger that will allow you to top up your battery much quicker and we have tested the two chargers side by side to show you just how big of a difference that charger makes.









iPhone SE (2020) Charging Test ( 5W in-box charger):

in 15 minutes: 14%

30 minutes: 28%

45 minutes: 43%

1 hour: 57%

1 hour and 15 minutes: 70%

1 hour and 30 minutes: 81%

2 hours and 30 minutes: FULL Charge

As you can see, it takes a super long 2 hours and 30 minutes for a full charge of the tiny 1821 mAh battery on the iPhone SE, but what's more troublesome is that a 30-minute top-up only gives you 28% of charge, meaning that if you forget to charge overnight, a quick top-up during the day will not help you much.

In contrast, here are the numbers that you get using the optional 18W fast charger that Apple sells.

iPhone SE (2020) Charging Test ( 18W in-box charger):

in 15 minutes: 30%

30 minutes: 55%

45 minutes: 73%

1 hour: 83%

1 hour and 15 minutes: 92%

1 hour and 30 minutes: 96%

2 hours: FULL Charge

With no further ado, first, here are the results of the charging test using the 5W in-box charger.





Using that charger, you get a 55% recharge in just half an hour and this means that if you forget to charge your phone overnight, a quick top-up during the day will give you plenty of juice to use your phone.









And considering that the iPhone SE is one of the worst phones that we have tested in 2020 in terms of battery life, you might need that fast charge more often than on other phones.





