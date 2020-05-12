T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint iOS Apple

iPhone SE (2020) fast charging tested: 5W vs 18W charging speeds

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
May 12, 2020, 3:55 AM
iPhone SE (2020) fast charging tested: 5W vs 18W charging speeds
The new iPhone SE (2020) features the fastest smartphone chip in a compact package that costs $400, but while it is all kinds of futuristic on the performance front, it also ships with a dated 5W charger in the box that takes a loooong time to charge up the phone.

The slow 5W charger in the box is in our opinion the first thing that you need to upgrade if you get this phone. Apple is selling a much faster, 18W fast charger that will allow you to top up your battery much quicker and we have tested the two chargers side by side to show you just how big of a difference that charger makes.

With no further ado, first, here are the results of the charging test using the 5W in-box charger.

iPhone SE (2020) Charging Test (5W in-box charger):

  • in 15 minutes: 14%
  • 30 minutes: 28%
  • 45 minutes: 43%
  • 1 hour: 57%
  • 1 hour and 15 minutes: 70%
  • 1 hour and 30 minutes: 81%
  • 2 hours and 30 minutes: FULL Charge

As you can see, it takes a super long 2 hours and 30 minutes for a full charge of the tiny 1821 mAh battery on the iPhone SE, but what's more troublesome is that a 30-minute top-up only gives you 28% of charge, meaning that if you forget to charge overnight, a quick top-up during the day will not help you much.

In contrast, here are the numbers that you get using the optional 18W fast charger that Apple sells.

iPhone SE (2020) Charging Test (18W in-box charger):

  • in 15 minutes: 30%
  • 30 minutes: 55%
  • 45 minutes: 73%
  • 1 hour: 83%
  • 1 hour and 15 minutes: 92%
  • 1 hour and 30 minutes: 96%
  • 2 hours: FULL Charge


Using that charger, you get a 55% recharge in just half an hour and this means that if you forget to charge your phone overnight, a quick top-up during the day will give you plenty of juice to use your phone.


And considering that the iPhone SE is one of the worst phones that we have tested in 2020 in terms of battery life, you might need that fast charge more often than on other phones.

Make sure to also take a look at our iPhone SE battery test here:

iPhone SE battery test 

Related phones

iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 3 Reviews
$520 Apple iPhone SE (2020) on
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
OnePlus 8 Pro battery test complete: 120Hz vs 60Hz
OnePlus 8 Pro battery test complete: 120Hz vs 60Hz
Apple Glasses AR headset to resemble traditional glasses, support 5G
Apple Glasses AR headset to resemble traditional glasses, support 5G
Moto G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite vs G8 battery test complete: Record breakers!
Moto G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite vs G8 battery test complete: Record breakers!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price

Popular stories

T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless