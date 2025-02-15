Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Android Software updates Apps
Motorola's enterprise-oriented ThinkPhone 25 against a white background.
Consumers who have installed Android 15 on certain Motorola phones might wish that they had a time machine giving them an opportunity to ignore the update. A new report says that several Motorola device owners who loaded Android 15 on their Motorola handsets found that they had problems with their phones' default app launcher after downloading the update. The stock app launchers on these devices have been crashing.

Since a phone's app launcher gives you access to your apps and also manages the home screen on your device, a launcher that is constantly crashing makes impacted phones unusable. Motorola models affected by the Android 15 bug include the ThinkPhone 25, Razr+ (2023), Edge 50 Neo, and the Edge 50 Fusion. One person who owned the latter model said that his launcher was crashing every two seconds. Owners of other Motorola devices could be experiencing the same problems so to plasy it safe, you might want to hold off instralling the update for now on any Motorola phone.

"Am using a moto edge 50 fusion. On Android 15 and the launcher is crashing every 2 seconds. If I am in an app no issues but home screen is crashing. Cleared launcher cache. Rebooted in safe mode and same even on safe mode. Tried Third party launchers no issues. Just the moto launcher having this issue."-KausHere, Reddit subscriber

You might think that logically users with a Motorola phone running a third-party launcher (such as the Nova Launcher) would be safe from the issues of the stock launcher brought on by the Android 15 update. However, according to some users, the Motorola stock launcher is trying to override any third-party launcher which means that some found their Motorola phone unusable regardless of which launcher they had running on their phone.

On the Lenovo forums page, a Moto Edge 50 Neo user said that he was experiencing these problems after installing Android 15 on his device:

  • Moto default launcher trying to override custom launcher.
  • Themes are getting reset to Yellow color defaults.
  • Upon restart, Battery saver schedule is getting reset to 20%.
  • Upon restart, default calling sim is reset to 'Always ask.'

To escape the constant crashing of the Moto Launcher, you will need to download an update when one is released. When there is an update ready, go to the lock screen and swipe down from the top to access Quick Settings. You'll be able to get to the Settings app this way and open it which will help you install the update when it arrives. Some have already received security updates dated January a week after receiving the "deadly" Android 15 update.

Recommended Stories
The cover Screen of the Moto Razr+ (2023) | Image credit-PhoneArena - Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
The cover Screen of the Moto Razr+ (2023) | Image credit-PhoneArena

The updates sent by Motorola to correct this problem were, as we noted, quick to arrive. And while it did fix the stock launcher from crashing on some models like the ThinkPhone 25, for some 2023 Razr Plus users the software update fixed the issue with the launcher but caused the cover screen to crash.

Perhaps, for now, the best thing you can do is to ignore the Android 15 update for your Motorola device until the company addresses these issues and releases a statement stating that it is safe to update your phone. You can see the list of all Motorola handsets scheduled to receive Android 15 by reading this story from last year.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you

Latest News

Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Smashing Amazon promo lets you grab the Lenovo Tab M11 for 30% off
Smashing Amazon promo lets you grab the Lenovo Tab M11 for 30% off
Before T-Mobile buys its assets, appeals court ruling allows UScellular to build another cell tower
Before T-Mobile buys its assets, appeals court ruling allows UScellular to build another cell tower
One UI 8 rollout accelerated as One UI 7 continues to face delays
One UI 8 rollout accelerated as One UI 7 continues to face delays
Feature-rich Galaxy Watch 7 is now a no-brainer with this generous discount
Feature-rich Galaxy Watch 7 is now a no-brainer with this generous discount
Leaked renders confirm Xiaomi 15 Ultra is going to spice things up
Leaked renders confirm Xiaomi 15 Ultra is going to spice things up
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless