Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Consumers who have installed Android 15 on certain Motorola phones might wish that they had a time machine giving them an opportunity to ignore the update. A new report says that several Motorola device owners who loaded Android 15 on their Motorola handsets found that they had problems with their phones' default app launcher after downloading the update. The stock app launchers on these devices have been crashing.
Since a phone's app launcher gives you access to your apps and also manages the home screen on your device, a launcher that is constantly crashing makes impacted phones unusable. Motorola models affected by the Android 15 bug include the ThinkPhone 25, Razr+ (2023), Edge 50 Neo, and the Edge 50 Fusion. One person who owned the latter model said that his launcher was crashing every two seconds. Owners of other Motorola devices could be experiencing the same problems so to plasy it safe, you might want to hold off instralling the update for now on any Motorola phone.
"Am using a moto edge 50 fusion. On Android 15 and the launcher is crashing every 2 seconds. If I am in an app no issues but home screen is crashing. Cleared launcher cache. Rebooted in safe mode and same even on safe mode. Tried Third party launchers no issues. Just the moto launcher having this issue."-KausHere, Reddit subscriber
You might think that logically users with a Motorola phone running a third-party launcher (such as the Nova Launcher) would be safe from the issues of the stock launcher brought on by the Android 15 update. However, according to some users, the Motorola stock launcher is trying to override any third-party launcher which means that some found their Motorola phone unusable regardless of which launcher they had running on their phone.
On the Lenovo forums page, a Moto Edge 50 Neo user said that he was experiencing these problems after installing Android 15 on his device:
- Moto default launcher trying to override custom launcher.
- Themes are getting reset to Yellow color defaults.
- Upon restart, Battery saver schedule is getting reset to 20%.
- Upon restart, default calling sim is reset to 'Always ask.'
To escape the constant crashing of the Moto Launcher, you will need to download an update when one is released. When there is an update ready, go to the lock screen and swipe down from the top to access Quick Settings. You'll be able to get to the Settings app this way and open it which will help you install the update when it arrives. Some have already received security updates dated January a week after receiving the "deadly" Android 15 update.
The cover Screen of the Moto Razr+ (2023) | Image credit-PhoneArena
The updates sent by Motorola to correct this problem were, as we noted, quick to arrive. And while it did fix the stock launcher from crashing on some models like the ThinkPhone 25, for some 2023 Razr Plus users the software update fixed the issue with the launcher but caused the cover screen to crash.
Perhaps, for now, the best thing you can do is to ignore the Android 15 update for your Motorola device until the company addresses these issues and releases a statement stating that it is safe to update your phone. You can see the list of all Motorola handsets scheduled to receive Android 15 by reading this story from last year.
