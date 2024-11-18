Motorola expands its list of devices that will be getting Android 15

Motorola Razr 40 | Image credit — PhoneArena





Motorola is gradually revealing its plans for the Android 15 update, adding more devices to the list of those that will eventually receive the latest Android version. While the company hasn't announced any specific features or rollout schedules yet, it's good to see them making progress.





Android 15 update. Now, they've expanded that list to include several more phones, such as the Motorola Razr 50s, Razr 40s, Edge (2023), Edge 40, Edge 40 Neo, Edge 30 Ultra, and the ThinkPhone 25. This information was first Back in October, Motorola released an initial list of devices that were slated to receive theupdate. Now, they've expanded that list to include several more phones, such as the Motorola Razr 50s, Razr 40s, Edge (2023), Edge 40, Edge 40 Neo, Edge 30 Ultra, and the ThinkPhone 25. This information was first spotted on Motorola's support pages . Below is the updated list as it stands right now:



Motorola Razr Motorola Razr+ (2024) / Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr (2024) / Razr 50

Motorola Razr 50s

Motorola Razr+ (2023) / Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr (2023) / Razr 40

Motorola Razr 40s

Motorola Edge Motorola Edge (2024)

Motorola Edge (2023)

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Moto G series Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024)

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

Motorola Moto G 5G (2024)

Motorola Moto G85

Motorola Moto G75

Motorola Moto G55

Motorola Moto G45

Motorola Moto G35

Motorola Moto G34 5G

ThinkPhone by Motorola ThinkPhone 25









Android 15 is expected to bring a host of new features and improvements to the platform. Some of the rumored features include a redesigned lock screen with more customization options, improved notification management, enhanced privacy controls, and better support for foldable devices. It's also expected to include performance optimizations and battery life improvements.





With these additions, the total number of devices expected to receive the Android 15 update is now close to 30. While this is still a small portion of Motorola's entire phone lineup, it's a decent selection and shows that the company is committed to keeping its devices up-to-date.



It's worth noting that Motorola has a reputation for being slow to release major Android updates. So far, only one device, the Edge 50 Fusion, has received the Android 15 update through a beta program. There's no official timeline for when the stable version of Android 15 will be available for other devices.



