Motorola expands its list of devices that will be getting Android 15

Motorola Razr 40 | Image credit — PhoneArena
Motorola is gradually revealing its plans for the Android 15 update, adding more devices to the list of those that will eventually receive the latest Android version. While the company hasn't announced any specific features or rollout schedules yet, it's good to see them making progress.
Back in October, Motorola released an initial list of devices that were slated to receive the Android 15 update. Now, they've expanded that list to include several more phones, such as the Motorola Razr 50s, Razr 40s, Edge (2023), Edge 40, Edge 40 Neo, Edge 30 Ultra, and the ThinkPhone 25. This information was first spotted on Motorola's support pages. Below is the updated list as it stands right now:
Motorola Razr
- Motorola Razr+ (2024) / Razr 50 Ultra
- Motorola Razr (2024) / Razr 50
- Motorola Razr 50s
- Motorola Razr+ (2023) / Razr 40 Ultra
- Motorola Razr (2023) / Razr 40
- Motorola Razr 40s
Motorola Edge
- Motorola Edge (2024)
- Motorola Edge (2023)
- Motorola Edge+ (2023)
- Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
- Motorola Edge 50 Pro
- Motorola Edge 50 Neo
- Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 50
- Motorola Edge 40
- Motorola Edge 40 Neo
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Motorola Moto G series
- Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024)
- Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
- Motorola Moto G 5G (2024)
- Motorola Moto G85
- Motorola Moto G75
- Motorola Moto G55
- Motorola Moto G45
- Motorola Moto G35
- Motorola Moto G34 5G
ThinkPhone by Motorola
- ThinkPhone 25
Motorola Edge 50 | Image credit — PhoneArena
Android 15 is expected to bring a host of new features and improvements to the platform. Some of the rumored features include a redesigned lock screen with more customization options, improved notification management, enhanced privacy controls, and better support for foldable devices. It's also expected to include performance optimizations and battery life improvements.
With these additions, the total number of devices expected to receive the Android 15 update is now close to 30. While this is still a small portion of Motorola's entire phone lineup, it's a decent selection and shows that the company is committed to keeping its devices up-to-date.
It's worth noting that Motorola has a reputation for being slow to release major Android updates. So far, only one device, the Edge 50 Fusion, has received the Android 15 update through a beta program. There's no official timeline for when the stable version of Android 15 will be available for other devices.
Hopefully, Motorola will break from its past trends and roll out these updates sooner rather than later. Many users are eager to try out the new features and improvements that Android 15 has to offer, and a timely update would be a welcome change for Motorola users who are accustomed to waiting for major Android upgrades.
