Display issues are plaguing the Nothing Phone (1)

Received my phone 1 today ...found screen having green tint at top of display ..pls resolve it, am totally disappointed .... Fan of the beauty of the phone pls replace it or fix it also dropped a mail on support nothing with my email harishjangra@outlook.com pic.twitter.com/B6FcyLc22L

@nothing Have received Nothing Phone 1 yesterday & after 1 hour this dead pixel appeared. What to do with this now? pic.twitter.com/b20WpYdKyf — Shubham Saxena (@shubhroxstar) July 15, 2022





Currently, Nothing is replacing defective units, but even the replacements suffer from the same display issues. As a user reported on Twitter, the two replacement phones that Nothing sent them also had a green tint on their displays.



