Display issues are plaguing the Nothing Phone (1)

In the past few months, the Nothing Phone (1) has been one of the hottest topics discussed in the tech community. This handset has a truly unique design, and with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ — which is an upper mid-range processor — it should also offer good performance. However, it appears that at the moment, the glamorous Nothing Phone is experiencing nasty issues with its display.

As MySmartPrice reported, a few users have noticed that their phones' screens have a green tint at the top of their displays. If you are unfamiliar with the green tint issue, it is when gray colors turn green, usually when the screen is set to low brightness. Furthermore, one user on Twitter even reported that his Nothing Phone (1) had a dead pixel near its selfie camera, which appeared one hour after he got his new device.



Currently, Nothing is replacing defective units, but even the replacements suffer from the same display issues. As a user reported on Twitter, the two replacement phones that Nothing sent them also had a green tint on their displays.


It must be noted that the Nothing Phone (1) isn't the first handset plagued by the green tint problem. In the past, phones like the OnePlus 8 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S20, and even the iPhone 11 Pro Max suffered from the same display issue. Back then, the companies managed to fix the green tint on their phones through a software update. Unfortunately, there is no information on what causes these frustrating display problems on the Nothing Phone (1) and whether they could be fixed through only a software update.
