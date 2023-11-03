Sorry, HBO Max legacy subscribers, MAX is taking away 4K streaming starting next month
In May this year, HBO Max rebranded as MAX in the US, and there are plans for this transformation to become global in 2024. However, longtime subscribers to HBO Max are in for an unpleasant surprise.
In May, Warner Bros. Discovery made a promise to HBO Max existing subscribers on the ad-free plan that they could retain certain perks, like 4K streaming, for at least six months without additional charges. Well, the company is set to keep its promise as we approach that six-month mark.
Specifically, 4K and HDR streaming will be removed for legacy customers, limiting them to HD quality, similar to new signups for MAX's ad-free tier. To retain 4K playback, they will need to upgrade to the "ultimate" plan, priced at $19.99 per month.
For its 51-year history, HBO has gone through numerous changes. Initially only available to subscribers in a small area of New York City, HBO quickly became the first American network to deliver its programming by satellite, which allowed it to reach a national audience.
In the 1990s, HBO made a significant mark on the television landscape with its groundbreaking dramatic series. In 2020, HBO entered the streaming wars with HBO Max. In May of this year, Warner Bros. Discovery launched a rebranded version of HBO Max called Max, offering the same content with additional features such as a new user interface and support for more devices.
As reported by The Verge, MAX is reaching out to affected customers, notifying them that while their monthly price of $15.99 will stay the same, they'll lose a couple of perks on or after December 5th.
Legacy ad-free subscribers also enjoyed an extra concurrent stream (totaling three) compared to the standard two for new signups on the $15.99 plan. Unfortunately, this perk will also become history starting with the December billing cycle.
