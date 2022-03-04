 Disney+ considering a cheaper ad-supported plan in the US - PhoneArena

Disney+ considering a cheaper ad-supported plan in the US

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Disney+ considering a cheaper ad-supported plan in the US
Disney might be flirting with the idea of having a slightly cheaper tier available for those who are willing to put up with ads and pay less for the company’s streaming service. Disney+ is one of the few products of this kind that doesn’t yet offer a plan supported by advertisements, so it’s really no surprise that Disney is considering the option.

The Information reports that Disney is discussing launching a cheaper plan in the United States, which would be supported by ads. When it launched back in 2019, Disney+ offered a free trial and $7/month subscription. In the meantime, the cost of its subscription increased to $8 per month, but an ad-supported tier has yet to come.

Meanwhile, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, and even Peacock offer customers a cheaper plan that’s supported by advertisements. But an ad-supported plan is not the only thing that Disney is considering, as the company has been experimenting with plans tailored for specific markets like India.

Disney+’s biggest expansion since its debut back in 2019 is set for mid-2022 when the streaming service is expected to be launched in more than 40 countries. Until then, one of the few other ways to gain new customers is to provide them with cheaper options.

