Disney+ to expand to more than 40 countries in 2022

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Disney+ to expand to more than 40 countries in 2022
Disney+, the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, has just announced a massive market expansion in 2022. Currently available in 64 countries across North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Latin America, Disney+ plans to launch its streaming service in more than 40 countries by the end of the year.

After its debut in South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong late last year, Disney+ is finally bringing its streaming service to a truly massive audience. The announcement (via Hollywood Reporter) doesn’t really come as a surprise, since many of the countries on the list should have already been covered by the streaming service since last year.

Without further ado, here is the full list of new countries Disney+ will launch this summer: Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City and Yemen.

Apart from the 42 countries listed above, Disney+ will also launch in 11 territories: Faroe Islands, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective, Åland Islands, Sint Maarten, Svalbard & Jan Mayen, British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands and St Helena.

It's worth noting that Disney+ didn’t offer any specific launch dates for any of these countries and limited itself to saying that its streaming service will be available this summer. We also expect Disney+ to reveal details about prices or subscription plans per country closer to launch.

