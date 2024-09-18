Discord rolls out end-to-end encryption for audio and video calls

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

In a move to prioritize user privacy, Discord, the popular communication platform most famous among gamers, has announced the rollout of end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for audio and video calls. This significant step means that even Discord itself won't be able to access the content of these conversations.

End-to-end encryption has become increasingly common in recent years, with major chat apps like Google Messages, iMessage, WhatsApp, Signal, and Facebook Messenger already adopting this technology. Discord, known for its popularity among gamers and communities, recognized the importance of privacy for its millions of users engaged in voice and video calls.



The company has been transparent about its efforts to introduce E2EE, and last year publicly shared its plans to start with audio and video calls. Now, this feature is being rolled out for DMs, Group DMs, voice channels, and Go Live streams. Users will be able to verify when their calls are end-to-end encrypted and confirm the identities of other participants. This flavor of encryption protocol is being dubbed "DAVE" by the company.

However, Discord has clarified that private messages will remain unaffected by this change. They will not be end-to-end encrypted and will continue to adhere to the platform's content moderation policies. According to a Discord spokesperson, there are currently no plans to extend encryption to other areas like direct messages or group chats.

Safety is intertwined with our product and policies. While audio and video will be end-to-end encrypted, messages on Discord will continue to follow our content moderation approach and are not end-to-end encrypted. The E2EE A/V protocol was designed from the outset to be compatible with additional safety features that support the E2EE experience.
Stephen Birarda, Staff Software Engineer on Audio/Video infrastructure, Discord

Discord has taken an open approach to its encryption efforts, releasing a technical paper outlining its protocol and open-sourcing the code. This transparency demonstrates the company's commitment to both privacy and security.

As someone who values privacy, I find this update from Discord very encouraging. While end-to-end encryption is becoming the norm for many communication platforms, it's especially important for a platform like Discord, where users engage in a variety of conversations, from gaming to casual chats. Knowing that my audio and video calls are protected adds an extra layer of security and peace of mind. However, I'm also curious to see if Discord will eventually extend end-to-end encryption to other communication features in the future.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

