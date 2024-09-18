Discord rolls out end-to-end encryption for audio and video calls





Stephen Birarda, Staff Software Engineer on Audio/Video infrastructure, Discord



Discord has taken an open approach to its encryption efforts, releasing a technical paper outlining its protocol and open-sourcing the code. This transparency demonstrates the company's commitment to both privacy and security.





As someone who values privacy, I find this update from Discord very encouraging. While end-to-end encryption is becoming the norm for many communication platforms, it's especially important for a platform like Discord, where users engage in a variety of conversations, from gaming to casual chats. Knowing that my audio and video calls are protected adds an extra layer of security and peace of mind. However, I'm also curious to see if Discord will eventually extend end-to-end encryption to other communication features in the future.