Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request

the same players that used their longstanding bundling practices to create the void in the pay TV market tailor-made for the live-sports-only joint venture (Venu Sports) to fill, and also exercise near-monopolistic control over the ability for a different live-sports-only streaming service to exist and compete with the joint venture (Venu Sports)

Fubo’s bankruptcy and delisting of the company’s stock will likely soon follow. These are quintessential harms that money cannot adequately repair