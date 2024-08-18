Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request

By
1comment
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Warner Bros. Discover, Fox and Disney announced earlier this year plans to launch the ultimate sports channel by the end of 2024. At the beginning of August, the three streaming giants confirmed that the new sports channel will go live in the United States sometime this fall.

They also revealed that the upcoming service will be available at launch for $42.99. According to Venu Sports, this is just an introductory offer that will only be available for a limited time, so the actual price of the service will be higher.

However, Fubo argued that the new package offered by Warner Bros. Discovery, Fox and Disney was priced so low that it gave it an unfair advantage over the competition.

As some of you probably know, Fubo already offers some of the channels included in the Venu Sports package. The issue is that Fubo has to pay more for these channels than the price Venu was asking.

U.S. District Judge Margarett Garnett granted Fubo’s preliminary injunction on Friday (via The Streamable). In the ruling, Judge Garnett explains that “the same players that used their longstanding bundling practices to create the void in the pay TV market tailor-made for the live-sports-only joint venture (Venu Sports) to fill, and also exercise near-monopolistic control over the ability for a different live-sports-only streaming service to exist and compete with the joint venture (Venu Sports).”

Judge Garnett went on to say that if Venu Sports launches, Fubo would lose a lot of subscribers, which would definitely lead to “Fubo’s bankruptcy and delisting of the company’s stock will likely soon follow. These are quintessential harms that money cannot adequately repair.”

At launch Venu Sports was supposed to offer access to 14 linear sports networks including: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, truTV, and ESPN+.

Besides that, Venu promises customers extensive live games and events coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, international soccer, Grand Slam tennis, championship golf, F1, and more.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off

Latest News

Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
WhatsApp working on a feature to block messages from unknown accounts
WhatsApp working on a feature to block messages from unknown accounts
Android Auto gets a touch of Siri with its new Google Assistant UI
Android Auto gets a touch of Siri with its new Google Assistant UI
Gurman: Apple Intelligence “underwhelming” compared to Google’s Gemini
Gurman: Apple Intelligence “underwhelming” compared to Google’s Gemini
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless