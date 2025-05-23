Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Dell made a laptop that’s less about gaming and more about training your own AI

Powered by Qualcomm’s AI coprocessor, it’s built for serious local AI processing.

Qualcomm Laptops
A transparent view of a Dell AI laptop shows its internal components, including two prominent Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 chips.
AI has been the buzzword in just about every tech announcement lately – but Dell is taking it to a whole new level with its latest laptop.

Unveiled at Dell Technologies World, the new Dell Pro Max Plus workstation is all-in on AI hardware. Instead of just relying on a GPU like most workstations, this one comes packed with a dedicated neural coprocessor built by Qualcomm. It is designed to handle massive AI workloads – like running huge multi-billion-parameter models – right on the device.

Unlike the regular Dell Pro Max line, which includes the usual ISV-certified graphics setups and workstation-grade specs, the Pro Max Plus ditches the GPU entirely. In its place? A discrete neural processing unit (NPU), marking it as the first laptop to ship with enterprise-grade AI hardware in this form. It runs on Qualcomm’s AI 100 Interface Card, a component usually reserved for cloud servers or data centers.

What does that mean in real-world use? You can run AI models with up to 109 billion parameters – locally – without ever needing to connect to the cloud. That is powered by 32 AI cores and 64 GB of dedicated LPDDR4x memory, giving developers the firepower they need to build and test things like AI copilots, chatbots, and enterprise tools all on-device, no data sharing, no cloud bills.



We don’t have full specs yet and Dell hasn’t revealed the price either, but this is just the first in what will be a full Pro Max Plus lineup. Not all models will be this AI-focused, though. Dell made it clear: this particular one is aimed at AI engineers and data scientists, so yeah – when it launches later this summer, it is probably going to cost way more than the average user would ever consider spending.

But why is on-device AI a big deal for businesses?


As I mentioned above, Dell says the Pro Max Plus can run a massive 109-billion-parameter model straight from the laptop – no cloud, no servers, no outside connection needed. That is a big leap for mobile workstations.

For businesses, this kind of on-device AI processing is huge. It means sensitive data, AI-generated content and even the prompts themselves all stay private and protected. And in today’s AI-first world, that kind of data could become some of a company’s most valuable IP.

There is also a real cost advantage here. Running AI models locally means companies don’t need to pay for server space or cloud compute time. Plus, it speeds up development – engineers can build and test AI tools on the spot without relying on remote infrastructure.

Recommended Stories
But if you are not a developer and don’t need that kind of firepower, there are plenty of AI-forward laptops for regular users, too. The new HP OmniBook 5 comes loaded with Microsoft Copilot+ tools and the updated 13-inch Surface Laptop – the lightest in the lineup at just 2.7 pounds – is another solid option that’s also built with AI in mind.
