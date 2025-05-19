HP’s new OmniBook 5 brings Snapdragon chips and a battery that won’t quit



Before, if you wanted a Snapdragon-powered HP laptop, you had to go for the pricier OmniBook X models, which start at around $1,000. Now, HP is opening the door for more budget-friendly options with the OmniBook 5 Series. The 14-inch model kicks off at $799 and the 16-inch version starts at $849 – both packing ARM processors that promise solid efficiency.





Windows on Arm is shaking up the PC scene by combining the familiar Windows experience with the energy-saving benefits of Arm processors. These chips, which have dominated smartphones for years, bring perks like longer battery life, always-on connectivity and better portability to laptops.





The 14-inch OmniBook 5 is thin (12.69 mm) and light (1.35 kg or 2.98 lbs.). | Image credit – HP



While the OmniBook 5 may not match the raw power of the OmniBook X, it still comes loaded with Microsoft Copilot+ AI features like Recall, Click-to-Do and a smarter Windows Search experience. Wonder what these actually do?

Recall: Lets you quickly find and jump back to things you have seen on your PC before. It uses an explorable timeline to help you track down that content you remember but can’t quite place.

Lets you quickly find and jump back to things you have seen on your PC before. It uses an explorable timeline to help you track down that content you remember but can’t quite place. Click-to-Do: This tool scans the text and images on your screen and lets you take quick actions on them. You just pick what you want to act on and it helps you get stuff done faster.

This tool scans the text and images on your screen and lets you take quick actions on them. You just pick what you want to act on and it helps you get stuff done faster. Smarter Windows Search: This upgraded search on Windows 11 works a bit like Google Lens. It lets you find images, documents, videos and more using simple text queries – making it easier to locate what you need without digging around.





HP also adds its own AI Companion that handles things like document analysis and PC performance tweaks right on the device.





The bigger 16-inch laptop, just like the smaller model, is available in only one color – Glacier Silver. | Image credit – HP



The laptops rock a sharp 2K OLED display and boast an impressive 34-hour battery life, plus a quick recharge that gets you to 50% in just 30 minutes. HP is pitching these as perfect for students and families who want reliable performance that lasts days without slowing down, even unplugged.



And if one screen isn't enough, the OmniBook 5 can connect to a single 5K external monitor or two 4K displays for serious multitasking. For virtual calls, it features a 1080p IR camera with Audio Boost 2.0, which includes AI-powered noise removal to improve your sound quality.



Here is a quick look at the specs you get:



Up to 32 GB RAM

Up to 1 TB storage

Windows 11 right out of the box

Dual speakers

2 USB Type-C ports

1 USB Type-A port

Headphone/microphone combo jack

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6E

Lightweight aluminum body

65W fast charging

The 14-inch OmniBook 5 will be available first on Amazon and Micro Center starting in June. By July, you can grab it from HP’s site, Best Buy and Costco. The 16-inch model will hit shelves in July, too, available directly from HP and its retail partners.



