DeepSeek's rise is prompting U.S. lawmakers to take drastic measures
Just weeks ago, DeepSeek was a relatively unknown AI service outside of China. Its sudden arrival on the global stage, however, has made it a significant competitor in the AI arena, and this quick rise has triggered anxieties in the US, with some drawing parallels to the issues surrounding TikTok. The core concern revolves around the possibility of sensitive information being transmitted back to China.
The sponsors of the proposed legislation argue that DeepSeek constitutes a clear national security threat. They stress that granting a company with ties to the Chinese government access to sensitive data is unacceptable. This is not simply about a single app; it's about safeguarding critical information.
Now, a bipartisan group in the US Congress is advocating for a ban on DeepSeek on government devices. Their primary worry is the potential for sensitive data to be accessed by the Chinese government. Several governmental bodies, including NASA and the US Navy, along with the state of Texas, have already implemented restrictions on DeepSeek within their systems.
DeepSeek is collecting the sensitive data of American citizens and sending it directly to the Chinese Communist Party — a national security threat.— Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) February 6, 2025
That's why I’m introducing bipartisan legislation to immediately ban DeepSeek from all US gov devices.https://t.co/bNlGZogu4O
DeepSeek's popularity soared thanks to its powerful AI capabilities, which seemed to rival those offered by major US players like OpenAI, Perplexity, and Google. The fact that it was initially offered free of charge further fueled its adoption, propelling it to the top of app store charts. DeepSeek is owned by a Chinese investment fund.
This rapid success, however, has brought increased scrutiny. Reports have surfaced suggesting that DeepSeek shares user data with a Chinese entity linked to the Chinese Communist Party. This mirrors the allegations leveled against TikTok. While TikTok's data-sharing practices are a subject of ongoing debate, DeepSeek's case appears more straightforward. Security researchers have reportedly discovered code within the AI that transmits user information to China Mobile, a state-owned telecommunications company already banned in the United States.
DeepSeek's meteoric rise has now become a geopolitical issue. Several countries, including Australia, South Korea, and Italy, have already banned the app from their government systems. If the US legislation is successful, it could signal a broader effort to limit DeepSeek's presence within the country. This could necessitate users exploring alternative AI solutions. For now, we will just have to wait and see if this legislation passes and what the next steps are for DeepSeek outside of its host country.
