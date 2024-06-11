Dear Apple, if I were you, this is what I'd do with the next iPhone

Design: lighter, please (flashback - the 13 Pro Max falling on my nose one evening...)

The iPhone's design has always been very appealing to me, with this understated elegance and functionality. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is undeniably a stunning device with its gorgeous display and premium titanium build. However, one aspect that could use some refinement is its weight.







It's only too much when it comes to my Chihuahua

Also, we now have a growing trend of foldable smartphones. And I'm here for a foldable iPhone too. Introducing an iPhone Flip could be a game-changer, and I may be waiting in line to get one. However, it is crucial that any foldable iPhone be free of the dreaded crease that plagues many of its competitors, and annoys me beyond myself when scrolling.







Cameras: we need true-to-life colors, not overly enhanced

The iPhone 15 Pro Max boasts an impressive camera system with advanced sensors that produce great-quality photos. However, one critique that many photography enthusiasts have (me included, although I'm not exactly a photographer) is the tendency for iPhone cameras to produce images with oversharpened details and vibrant colors.







In the next iPhone, I would focus on refining the camera algorithms so that we have more realistic colors and tones. The goal should be to capture scenes as they appear to the human eye , with accurate colors and natural contrast. Or at least, if many users still want the artificial Insta-ready look, give us the option to go back to the original captured photo before the modifications.





Performance and software: stay the course

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Battery: I always want more battery power, don't I?





Battery life is a crucial aspect of the smartphone experience, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max performs admirably in this department. The 16 Pro Max is also rumored to slay. However, there is always room for improvement, and for me, there's never enough battery. In an age where our smartphones are essential tools for work, communication, and fun, extending battery life is extremely important.





Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 9h 45 min Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 11h Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 8h 54 min Google Pixel 7 Pro 9h 39 min Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 19h 20 min Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 19h 5 min Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 18h 57 min Google Pixel 7 Pro 14h 19 min 3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 9h 36 min Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 8h 39 min Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 7h 13 min Google Pixel 7 Pro 4h 11 min View all

Ideas out there: the future of iPhone innovation

One-week battery life (or even one-month battery life, why not?) : Imagine an iPhone that only needs to be charged once a week. Or once a month, or something. But this phone isn't a dumb phone or heavy and gigantic. Here I am, hopeful that advancements in battery technology and energy efficiency could make this a reality. Yep, I want that one. Seriously.

: Imagine an iPhone that only needs to be charged once a week. Or once a month, or something. But this phone isn't a dumb phone or heavy and gigantic. Here I am, hopeful that advancements in battery technology and energy efficiency could make this a reality. Yep, I want that one. Seriously. Intuitive AI : A personal assistant who knows me better than I know myself. This AI could anticipate your needs and give you personalized recommendations for what you want to do on your iPhone right in the moment. Read my mind, Apple Intelligence 5.0... read it, before I've read it myself!

: A personal assistant who knows me better than I know myself. This AI could anticipate your needs and give you personalized recommendations for what you want to do on your iPhone right in the moment. Read my mind, Apple Intelligence 5.0... read it, before I've read it myself! Bespoke edition : One thing I love about Samsung foldable flagship releases is the Bespoke edition option. It allows you to select different colors for specific parts of the phone and customize your own foldable Galaxy. I'd want to make my own iPhone look with such an option. Yep, that's not that outrageous but it does seem a bit out there, doesn't it?

Conclusion

iPhones have consistently set the standard for design and super-smooth performance. By focusing on making the device lighter, improving the cameras' colors, and delivering even longer battery life, Apple can continue to excite users and stay ahead of the competition.







As an enthusiast eagerly awaiting the next release that I'm already beyond hyped for , I hope to see these improvements and innovations come to life in a future iPhone. And hopefully, sooner rather than later.