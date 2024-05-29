If the iPhone 16 Pro ends up looking like the iPhone 15 Pro, will you buy it?

*Header image: the iPhone 16 Pro (render) vs the iPhone 15 Pro (Image Source - PhoneArena)







The iPhone 16 Pro is on the horizon, and as always, Apple fans are getting hyped. With each new iPhone release, the big question remains: will it be different enough to get you to upgrade? Could this same-same design that leaked recently be accompanied by enough to make the phone popular? Or is Apple digging itself with the same design over and over to the point of people losing interest?

Design: Same-same? Or not so much













iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly come with a 6.3-inch screen, slightly larger than the However, at a closer look, you'll notice a few changes, at least judging by the leaks. The most obvious one is the size. Thewill reportedly come with a 6.3-inch screen, slightly larger than the iPhone 15 Pro's 6.1-inch display. And I'm all about bigger phones

Additionally, the new iPhone 16 Pro will probably have slimmer bezels thanks to the Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology that's in the rumors. This means even more screen, which means an improved viewing experience, more enjoyable video streaming, and more content fit in when browsing social media.







Give me battery: iPhone 16 Pro rumored to rock bigger battery as well





even I can't make 7 hours straight, and I tend to watch a lot of YouTube), almost 15 hours of browsing, and almost 9 hours of gaming.

The iPhone 15 Pro already has a pretty good battery life. For our review, it lasted for 7 hours of nonstop YouTube consumption (and heck,can't make 7 hours straight, and I tend to watch a lot of YouTube), almost 15 hours of browsing, and almost 9 hours of gaming.





Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better Apple iPhone 15 Pro 6h 54 min Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 9h 45 min Apple iPhone 14 Pro 9h 14 min Samsung Galaxy S23 8h 6 min Google Pixel 7 9h 13 min Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better Apple iPhone 15 Pro 14h 54 min Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 19h 20 min Apple iPhone 14 Pro 16h 18 min Samsung Galaxy S23 15h 21 min Google Pixel 7 13h 56 min 3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better Apple iPhone 15 Pro 8h 51 min Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 9h 36 min Apple iPhone 14 Pro 5h 38 min Samsung Galaxy S23 6h 7 min Google Pixel 7 4h 43 min View all

Apple AI enhancements





AI is the big thing right now. And if Apple pulls the presentation of the new iPhones right (which it probably would), it would manage to make AI even more exciting than it already is. And I'm sure many people will want the new iPhone.







New and improved cameras





Of course, one of the most talked-about features of any new iPhone is the camera. The iPhone 16 Pro reportedly won't disappoint in this department. The new model is rumored to include two additional cameras: a 12MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. Yep, this will make the iPhone 16 Pro significantly different than the iPhone 15 Pro , and if true, will make the iPhone 16 Pro even cooler than it's already shaping to be.







Also, the rumored Capture button, which is expected to function like a traditional shutter button with touch sensitivity, is another fancy feature. This button could make taking photos feel more like using a dedicated camera, giving you more control over your shots and possibly even allowing for zoom adjustments on the go.





Conclusion





