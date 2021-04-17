Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Nokia Android Deals

Unlocked Nokia 5.4 is down to its lowest price ever

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 17, 2021, 8:31 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Unlocked Nokia 5.4 is down to its lowest price ever
If you want one of the best mid-range affordable phones launched in 2020, then you have quite a few options at your disposal. Nokia 5.4 is one of the alternatives that you can opt for if you're living in the US.

Although Nokia 5.4 was officially introduced late last year, it's only been available in the US since February. Two months after its debut in the US, Nokia 5.4 is getting a generous discount not just at B&H, but also on HMD's official store.

The phone typically costs $250, but customers can get an unlocked Nokia 5.4 for just $190 from B&H. It's a great deal for a device that's been on the market for less than six months, not to mention that what's under the hood looks quite appealing.

The mid-range handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. Nokia 5.4 boasts an impressive quad-camera setup (48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP) and a secondary 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Although the phone runs Android 10, it's safe to assume HMD will update it to Android 11 in the next few weeks. Another selling point could the massive 4,000 mAh battery, but the 6.4-inch HD+ display is nice to have too.

Related phones

5.4
Nokia 5.4 View Full specs
$250 Amazon
  • Display 6.4 inches 1520 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Snapdragon 662 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Unlocked Nokia 5.4 is down to its lowest price ever
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro price, deals, and where to buy
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 price, deals, and where to buy
Popular stories
Best deals this week: Moto G Power at Amazon and $300 Pixel 4a at AT&T
Popular stories
Google Pixel Buds are now discounted by $50 at Best Buy and the Google Store for a limited time
Popular stories
The unlocked OnePlus 8 5G UW powerhouse is on sale at half price

Popular stories

Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
How to disable Chrome tab groups grid view on your Android phone

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless