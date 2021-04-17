Unlocked Nokia 5.4 is down to its lowest price ever

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you want one of the best mid-range affordable phones launched in 2020
, then you have quite a few options at your disposal. Nokia 5.4
is one of the alternatives that you can opt for if you're living in the US.
Although Nokia 5
.4 was officially introduced late last year, it's only been available in the US since February. Two months after its debut in the US, Nokia 5.4
is getting a generous discount not just at B&H, but also on HMD's official store.
The phone typically costs $250, but customers can get an unlocked Nokia 5.4 for just $190
from B&H. It's a great deal for a device that's been on the market for less than six months, not to mention that what's under the hood looks quite appealing.
The mid-range handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. Nokia 5.4 boasts an impressive quad-camera setup (48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP) and a secondary 16-megapixel selfie camera.
Although the phone runs Android 10, it's safe to assume HMD
will update it to Android 11 in the next few weeks. Another selling point could the massive 4,000 mAh battery, but the 6.4-inch HD+ display is nice to have too.
