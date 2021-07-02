Garmin's vivofit jr is half off on Amazon for a very limited time

Garmin's vivofit jr is half off on Amazon for a very limited time0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
But Garmin also has a decent lineup of fitness trackers, much cheaper wearables that are meant to keep customers loyal to the brand. The company even sells an entire family of fitness trackers dedicated to kids.
Garmin vivofit jr. is now half off on Amazon, which means customers will be saving $40 if they manage to get it on time. The fitness tracker is available in three different bright colors – Broken Lava, Digi Camo, and Real Floral, and promises to offer 1-year battery life with no recharging needed.
It's also important to mention that Garmin's vivofit jr. is swim-friendly thanks to its 5 ATM water resistance certification. The fitness tracker is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and it's aimed at children of ages 4-9 years.