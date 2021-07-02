$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Garmin's vivofit jr is half off on Amazon for a very limited time

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Garmin's vivofit jr is half off on Amazon for a very limited time
Garmin is one of the companies that doesn't sell its wearables cheaply. While Garmin's smartwatches are more expensive than the average, they're usually solid products that are definitely worth the price.

But Garmin also has a decent lineup of fitness trackers, much cheaper wearables that are meant to keep customers loyal to the brand. The company even sells an entire family of fitness trackers dedicated to kids.

If you're in the market for a cheap fitness tracker for your kid, we can't recommend Garmin's products enough – if you can afford it. We're making it even easier for you by highlighting one of the best fitness trackers deals we've been able to track to date.

Garmin vivofit jr. is now half off on Amazon, which means customers will be saving $40 if they manage to get it on time. The fitness tracker is available in three different bright colors – Broken Lava, Digi Camo, and Real Floral, and promises to offer 1-year battery life with no recharging needed.

It's also important to mention that Garmin's vivofit jr. is swim-friendly thanks to its 5 ATM water resistance certification. The fitness tracker is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and it's aimed at children of ages 4-9 years.

