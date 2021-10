Grab this early Black Friday deal and save 50% on the Beats Solo3

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

At $200, the Beats Solo3 are clearly not among the cheap headphones out there, but for an Apple product, these are very well positioned price-wise. The latest Beats Solo3 model comes in several colors, including black, white, red silver, rose gold, club navy, club red, club white, club yellow, and satin gold.Although all Beats Solo3 color versions have been originally priced the same, their cost is different when certain retailers are running limited-time promotions. With Black Friday upon us, it’s probably better to refrain from checking out any of the deals available these days, but that poses the risk of skipping a really good deal on an item that you badly wanted.We clearly can’t decide for our readers, but we can definitely bring to their attention some of the greatest deals we find scouring the internet. Case in question, Amazon is running a limited-time promotion on the Beats Solo3, so customers can purchase a pair of these decent headphones and save 50% in the process.Unfortunately, there’s a catch here, which involves choosing the right color version to benefit from the 50% discount. Out of all nine color options, only the Rose Gold version is 50% cheaper, so make sure to select this particular model if you want to save $100.