Apple's Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are 30% off on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Apple's Beats Solo3 typically sell for $200, but they're now on sale on Amazon. All orders are fulfilled via the Beats Store, but you'll have to scroll through the various color options to find the cheaper models.





off 32% Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours Of Listening Time - Black (Latest Model) Buy at Amazon



The Beats Solo3 are available on Amazon in nine different colors and not all of them are on sale right now. We've found great deals on the Black, Club Yellow, Rose Gold, and Satin Silver colors, but it's hard to say how long they will be available, so you might want to hurry if you're considering these headphones.

Compatible with both Android and iOS devices, Apple's Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones aren't among the most expensive on the market. One of the main reasons Beats Solo3 aren't so expensive is that they lack noise-canceling technology like the Solo Pro and Studio3 headphones.Since they don't come with noise-canceling support onboard, the Beats Solo3 headphones offer up to 40 hours of listening time. Also, they feature Fast Fuel technology, providing users with 3 hours of playback after a quick 5-minute charge.