Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

 View

Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

 View
Accessories Apple Deals Audio

Apple's Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are 30% off on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 07, 2021, 10:42 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are 30% off on Amazon
Compatible with both Android and iOS devices, Apple's Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones aren't among the most expensive on the market. One of the main reasons Beats Solo3 aren't so expensive is that they lack noise-canceling technology like the Solo Pro and Studio3 headphones.

Since they don't come with noise-canceling support onboard, the Beats Solo3 headphones offer up to 40 hours of listening time. Also, they feature Fast Fuel technology, providing users with 3 hours of playback after a quick 5-minute charge.

Apple's Beats Solo3 typically sell for $200, but they're now on sale on Amazon. All orders are fulfilled via the Beats Store, but you'll have to scroll through the various color options to find the cheaper models.

32%
off

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours Of Listening Time - Black (Latest Model)

Buy at Amazon


The Beats Solo3 are available on Amazon in nine different colors and not all of them are on sale right now. We've found great deals on the Black, Club Yellow, Rose Gold, and Satin Silver colors, but it's hard to say how long they will be available, so you might want to hurry if you're considering these headphones.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Here's how you can get a Samsung Galaxy S20-series phone at a whopping $600 off
Popular stories
Expires in - 15h 59minIf you hurry, you can get a 512GB Samsung Galaxy S10+ at an unbeatable price
Popular stories
Discovery+ launches in the US, here is how to claim a free year through Verizon
Popular stories
The holidays are over, but the killer OnePlus 8T deals keep on coming
Popular stories
The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and Note 20 deals
Popular stories
Best iPad deals at Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon and more

Popular stories

Popular stories
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) have leaked
Popular stories
Motorola looks to start 2021 on a strong note with an affordable flagship and a low-tier 5G phone
Popular stories
Is the Pixel 5 worth buying in 2021?
Popular stories
The nearly $600 Xiaomi Mi 11 flagship costs the same to make as the iPhone 12
Popular stories
Steve Jobs had it right. Adobe ends support for Flash
Popular stories
S Pen might not be the only thing Galaxy S21 series borrows from the Galaxy Note 20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless