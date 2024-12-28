Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit

Whenever carriers replace a broken phone covered by the device's warranty, they often send a refurbished model. In most cases, the customer shouldn't complain because the damaged device could be months old. Essentially, in this scenario, by receiving a refurb you're trading a used phone for another used phone although your replacement might have a fresh new battery. But is it fair when a brand new phone is damaged and is replaced for a used device?

In other words, while receiving a refurbished model to replace a phone under warranty generally is okay, it is a ripoff if the phone being replaced is new. Here's an example. A long time ago my son bought the LG V20 from Verizon. He also purchased a case (which was a legit sale, I must add) but the rep insisted on putting the case on himself. He did such a poor job that when my son went to take the case off, it broke the volume rocker. Even though he had the phone for one day, Verizon sent him a refurbished model as a replacement.

This is the first sign that you've been sent a refurbished phone


Another, and more recent case, involves a Reddit subscriber who purchased a new Galaxy S24 FE from T-Mobile. When the phone arrived, it was "DOA" (Dead on Arrival) and would not power up. After calling T-Mobile, he received a replacement phone five days later. It did not come in the original box. It probably was sent in a plain white box which is usually the first sign that you getting a refurbished model as a replacement.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE arrived &amp;quot;DOA&amp;quot; according tot he T-Mobile subscriber.
A T-Mobile customer received a dead Galaxy S24 FE from T-Mobile and returned it for a refurbished model. | Image credit-PhoneArena

The  T-Mobile customer also noticed dirt in the speakers and charging port. After installing a diagnostic app he discovered that the battery already had 9,000 hours of usage. As another Reddit user pointed out, T-Mobile should have accounted for the return of the "DOA" Galaxy S23 FE as a return instead of a warranty exchange. The former probably would have resulted in the victimized T-Mobile subscriber receiving a brand new replacement while accounting for the exchange under the terms of the warranty allowed T-Mobile to replace the damaged device with a refurbished unit.

The consumer who purchased the Galaxy S24 FE from T-Mobile was told by another Reddit subscriber to contact the carrier's elite T-Force customer service crew which usually gets things done in favor of the customer. But that's another story for another day. Today, we are talking about a T-Mobile customer who might have shelled out about $650 for a new phone. When that phone arrived, it could not be turned on. In return, T-Mobile sent him a refurbished Galaxy S24 FE. This means that the customer paid the price T-Mobile asked for a brand-new phone but received a used device instead.

Replacing recently received phones with a refurbished unit is an industry-wide issue


This is an industry-wide problem that really needs to be addressed. Replacing a recently purchased phone with a refurbished unit shows a lack of concern for a carrier's customer. When the T-Mobile subscriber called customer care to tell them that the Galaxy S24 FE he ordered arrived "DOA," he was told that if he wanted a replacement, he would have to use the original warranty instead of calling it a return. As a result, the customer spent his hard-earned money on a used phone which certainly doesn't seem fair.

The T-Mobile customer paid the full retail price for the Galaxy S24 FE as he is on the Essentials Saver plan which is the carrier's most basic entry-level unlimited plan. It is a budget-friendly plan that replaces perks and features with affordability. The customer obviously looks to save money with his purchases so buying the Galaxy S24 FE was probably a major expenditure for him. That makes T-Mobile's decision to replace his new phone with a used unit even more nefarious.

Receiving a refurbished phone to replace a device still under warranty might be acceptable but not when the phone being replaced has just been purchased. Have you ever been in that situation? Did you ever return a phone that you just bought and were forced to accept a refurb? What did you do? Were you able to get a new replacement? Let us know by dropping a comment in the box below.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless