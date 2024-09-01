T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle

T-Mobile used to consider itself the "Uncarrier" and I guess to some degree it still believes that it is different than T-Mobile current and past employee I spoke with recently said that things were better when the long-haired t-shirt and sneaker-wearing Legere ran the show. Now the emphasis has moved from customer to stockholder. used to consider itself the "Uncarrier" and I guess to some degree it still believes that it is different than Verizon and AT&T. But the days when the carrier really put the customer first ended when former CEO John Legere left the company. Everycurrent and past employee I spoke with recently said that things were better when the long-haired t-shirt and sneaker-wearing Legere ran the show. Now the emphasis has moved from customer to stockholder.









In a long post on social media that could have been turned into a 500-page novel, a T-Mobile customer explained that he was getting nowhere complaining to customer support about his bill which apparently was late. His service was suspended and he offered to pay $60 from his debit card or write a $236 check from his new checking account, both of which were rejected by T-Mobile . The latter wanted a minimum payment of $138 to restore his service which he needed to happen right away for his job.





T-Mobile account. It was almost as though he never was a T-Mobile customer. So the now former T-Mobile customer calls phone support and they now want $298 to get his account up and running; the minimum balance was no longer enough to restore the account. The next morning, he got up early and transferred funds to the debit card like T-Mobile had requested. He was about to go online and make the payment but was shocked and stunned to find that he no longer had aaccount. It was almost as though he never was acustomer. So the now formercustomer calls phone support and they now want $298 to get his account up and running; the minimum balance was no longer enough to restore the account.









The last T-Mobile agent he spoke with left everything where it had been. And this is where T-Force stepped in. The frustrated ex-customer actually wasn't seeking help from T-Force as he didn't know what it was. Instead, he just went on "X" to post a rant. Out of nowhere, he received a message from T-Force asking if he needed help. In the message, T-Force apologized for how the customer had been treated and asked for more information which was sent in the form of yet another rant.



The next message he received from T-Mobile was a text from T-Force stating that not only was his account restored and in good standing, but that old late charges and fees had been retroactively waived leaving him with a zero balance owed. The message was signed by Johnathan Hemphill who lists himself as an "Elite Expert" for T-Mobile on LinkedIn.



