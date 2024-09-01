Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle

By
0comments
T-Mobile used to consider itself the "Uncarrier" and I guess to some degree it still believes that it is different than Verizon and AT&T. But the days when the carrier really put the customer first ended when former CEO John Legere left the company. Every T-Mobile current and past employee I spoke with recently said that things were better when the long-haired t-shirt and sneaker-wearing Legere ran the show. Now the emphasis has moved from customer to stockholder.

But as we pointed out earlier this month, there is one T-Mobile unit still putting customers first and that is the company's elite customer service team T-Force. An existing T-Mobile subscriber recently posted his tale and just when it looked like there was no way for him to get satisfaction from T-Mobiloe, a miracle took place. And based on what I've seen, miracles are what T-Force specializes in.

In a long post on social media that could have been turned into a 500-page novel, a T-Mobile customer explained that he was getting nowhere complaining to customer support about his bill which apparently was late. His service was suspended and he offered to pay $60 from his debit card or write a $236 check from his new checking account, both of which were rejected by T-Mobile. The latter wanted a minimum payment of $138 to restore his service which he needed to happen right away for his job.

The next morning, he got up early and transferred funds to the debit card like T-Mobile had requested. He was about to go online and make the payment but was shocked and stunned to find that he no longer had a T-Mobile account. It was almost as though he never was a T-Mobile customer. So the now former T-Mobile customer calls phone support and they now want $298 to get his account up and running; the minimum balance was no longer enough to restore the account.


The last T-Mobile agent he spoke with left everything where it had been. And this is where T-Force stepped in. The frustrated ex-customer actually wasn't seeking help from T-Force as he didn't know what it was. Instead, he just went on "X" to post a rant. Out of nowhere, he received a message from T-Force asking if he needed help. In the message, T-Force apologized for how the customer had been treated and asked for more information which was sent in the form of yet another rant.

The next message he received from T-Mobile was a text from T-Force stating that not only was his account restored and in good standing, but that old late charges and fees had been retroactively waived leaving him with a zero balance owed. The message was signed by Johnathan Hemphill who lists himself as an "Elite Expert" for T-Mobile on LinkedIn.

So yes, T-Mobile does have its T-Force which does its best to help T-Mobile customers. To reach them on "X," send a Direct Message (DM) to @TMobileHelp. Or you can reach T-Force on Facebook by tapping on this link. The URL is www.facebook.com/TMobile.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless