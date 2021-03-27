It's the hottest thing going; create NFTs on your Apple iPhone with this app

Ever since Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey sold the platform's very first tweet for more than $2.9 billion as a NFT (Non-Fungible Token), NFT's seem to be everywhere. In case you're not familiar with what an NFT is, it is a technology that uses the Ethereum blockchain to verify the ownership of digital art or other digital assets (like a tweet). And there seems to be enough money around that Sotheby's auctioned off its first piece of digital art created by digital artist Mike Winkleman (aka Beeple) for $69 million. And at the beginning of this paragraph, we pointed out that Mr. Dorsey (who needs more cash as much as most of us need a hole in our heads) auctioned off the very first tweet for close to $3 million.

It's all part of the biggest sucker game. Buy high now in the hope that you'll find a bigger sucker to sell it to at a higher price. It doesn't mean that there is no value to NFTs, but in the case of digital art, you'll really not buying it for the aesthetic. You're paying through the nose for ownership; the ability to brag to your drinking buddies that you have the original NFT created by some somewhat famous digital artist. Hey, regular paintings are sold because of this reason too. But here's a cool little incentive for the budding digital artist: every time an NFT is sold or changes ownership, the artist gets paid a percentage of the sale price.













The S!NG platform is built to help in sharing with zero hesitation and monetize their ideas. Every time you share a piece of creative with S!NG, we create a digital footprint- millions of witnesses who never actually see what you share, but give irrefutable proof you did. It’s the NFT language in a nutshell. Sing is also better than a copyright. No one needs to lawyer up; it’s a fraction of the cost, proof of your idea as a digital record is created instantly and lasts forever. Collaborations have never been easier."



With this in mind, the S!NG app in the App Store will allow users to create their own NFTs and store them in a NFT portfolio on the app. With the app you can "monetize, protect, share, manage and collaborate" your digital art. The app's developer states that "Today, almost anything you create, from music beats to lyrics to photography to poetry, S!NG stores everything, organized in a digital NFT wallet, backed by the blockchain. No matter what the stage of that idea, from voice notes to finished songs to split sheets, everything is automatically turned into an NFT with just a touch on your screen. The creative community is already using S!NG to prove ownership and protect ideas. And we're only going to get better. motion . Let's go."





Right now, it seems that just seeing the letters NFT connected to a trashy digital image can bring in some big bucks. Pixelated JPEG pictures of a cat can command close to $20,000 and we've already discussed some of the larger paydays.







Downloading S!NG is not a guarantee that you'll be showered with money as there is no such thing as a sure thing. But if you do genuinely have talent when it comes to art (including photography and the written word), this is the new Gold Rush.

