The very first tweet is being auctioned off; the current top bid is $2.5 million
How would you like to "own" a piece of tech history? Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey is auctioning off the very first tweet ever to appear on Twitter. Dated March 21st, 2006, the Tweet, from Dorsey's @jack personal Twitter account, reads, "just setting up my twttr." It is available from the Valuables platform where auctions can be held on tweets that are "autographed" by their creator.
Keep in mind that the tweet sent by Dorsey predates the Twitter mobile app. Originally, those wanting to use Twitter on the go used the Tweetie client that ran on the iPhone, iPad touch and the iPad. On April 9th, 2010, Twitter, purchased Tweetie as there was no official mobile application for Twitter. Tweetie founder Loren Brichter joined Twitter's mobile division and helped launch Twitter's iPad app. On May 19th, 2010, the official Twitter app for the iPhone was first released.
Right now, the highest bid for Dorsey's post is $2.5 million made by Sina Estavi, CEO of Bridge Oracle. By the way, just in case you are curious, Jack Dorsey is worth approximately $12.5 billion and isn't hurting for money. Besides Twitter, he also is the founder and CEO of mobile POS credit card authentication company Square.