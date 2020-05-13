Sprint Samsung iOS Apple Android Deals

Costco and Sprint join forces for incredible deals on Samsung's Galaxy S10+, Note 9, and more

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 13, 2020, 6:11 AM
Costco and Sprint join forces for incredible deals on Samsung's Galaxy S10+, Note 9, and more
One of the best things about Sprint's impending discontinuation as a result of T-Mobile acquiring the nation's fourth-largest wireless service provider and merging the two networks to create an unstoppable 5G force is arguably how cheap you can get certain impressive phones right now.

We're not just talking about killer deals available directly from the soon-to-be-retired carrier, mind you, like an iPhone 11 or Galaxy S10+ you can lease at no cost under some very specific conditions, but also a number of absolute steals that are at the disposal of Costco members exclusively through tomorrow, May 14.

All you need to do is visit a brick and mortar warehouse near you and choose from a delightfully long list of mobile devices the model you're willing to sign a 24-month installment plan for. The bargain roster is undoubtedly headlined by the Samsung Galaxy S10+, which can be yours for... $0 a month after bill credits as long as you don't mind adding a new line to an existing Sprint account or opening an altogether new one.

Even better, you will also receive a $200 Costco Shop Card alongside your free Galaxy S10+, which basically means Sprint and Costco are joining forces to pay you to get the extremely well-reviewed 6.4-inch Snapdragon 855 powerhouse with a triple rear-facing camera system and 4,100mAh battery off their hands. Keep in mind that, apart from the aforementioned two-year device payment plan and standard credit approval procedures, this phenomenal deal has no other strings attached. We're talking no trade-ins, no BOGO combinations, no nothing.

Meanwhile, if you want something with a built-in S Pen, Costco will sell you the Galaxy Note 9 for $20.83 a month after bill credits alongside a $500 Shop Card. At first glance, this promotion might seem significantly less impressive, but on the bright side, both new and upgrade lines are eligible for an offer that essentially makes the still-great Note 9 free after online Costco Shop Card redemption.

The Galaxy S8, S8+, S9, S9+, iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X are themselves available in combination with a generous $500 Costco Shop Card on both new and upgrade Sprint lines, although their actual pricing details are a little murky. 

You'll just have to visit your local Costco warehouse and check out the full info on these unquestionably attractive deals. And remember, you won't be stuck with Sprint very long, as T-Mobile is set to adopt all its daughter operator's subscribers in the near future.

Related phones

Galaxy S10+
Samsung Galaxy S10+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 6 Reviews
$745 Samsung Galaxy S10+ on
$600 Samsung Galaxy S10+ on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4100 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note9
Samsung Galaxy Note9 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 18 Reviews
$550 Samsung Galaxy Note9 on
$500 Samsung Galaxy Note9 on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
iPhone X
Apple iPhone X View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.7
 Based on 14 Reviews
$600 Apple iPhone X on
$450 Apple iPhone X on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A11 Bionic, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2716 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 8 Plus
Apple iPhone 8 Plus View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.2
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 6 Reviews
iPhone 8 Plus on
$495 Apple iPhone 8 Plus on
  • Display 5.5 inches
    1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A11 Bionic, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2691 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
Galaxy S9
Samsung Galaxy S9 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 4 Reviews
$449 Samsung Galaxy S9 on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S9+
Samsung Galaxy S9+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 9 Reviews
$540 Samsung Galaxy S9+ on
$358 Samsung Galaxy S9+ on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

