If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money





Yes, it looks like getting in contact with a customer service representative (CSR) can have a happy ending (of sorts), at least according to one lucky and presumably very convincing Redditor. This subscriber claims he "called in about the price increases" on his "4 lines and 2 watches", requesting that the operator's Price Lock promise be honored as highlighted in the offer's terms and conditions and the now-deleted "Un-carrier Next" press release from 2017





To the surprise of... pretty much everyone on "LarsKelley's" Reddit thread, as well as the entire PhoneArena editorial team here, this particular complaint yielded a $24 "adjustment" on an account that was evidently badly impacted by T-Mo's highly controversial recent changes.





To our knowledge, this is the first time Magenta has offered anything (besides a free mug ) to anyone dissatisfied with their monthly rates going up this summer, which could well set a precedent you may want to try to take advantage of. Of course, there are no guarantees you'll be treated the same and receive any sort of credit or compensation for your suffering, and in fact, we'd strongly advise you not to get your hopes up.





There's a very good chance this was a one-time thing or an error of some type, and even if that's not the case, a single $24 credit doesn't solve the problem of having to pay between $2 and $5 more than before every month for every line affected by the "Un-carrier's" very "carriery" move



That's why "LarsKelley" is intent on not settling for this resolution, instead planning to formally challenge T-Mobile 's price hike in writing and then initiate a small claims dispute procedure if the answer to this letter will not be satisfactory (which feels all but guaranteed). Intriguingly, this is a different legal avenue than the arbitration path taken by one of the other Redditors from yesterday, and for anyone wondering what the best course of action going forward might be, it will certainly be interesting to see how the two cases (and others like them) unfold.