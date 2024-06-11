One T-Mobile customer is trying to reverse the 'Un-carrier's' price hike in a very ingenious way

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

If you don't want to wait for the inevitable class action lawsuit T-Mobile will have to face sooner or later after recently increasing the monthly rates of (way too) many customers, a number of ingenious Redditors (with quite a bit of free time on their hands) are today demonstrating two ways you can show the "Un-carrier" you won't accept these changes without putting up a fight.

While complaining to the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) of T-Mo's latest money-grubbing tactics probably felt like the obvious first (formal) reaction to that dreaded announcement from a few weeks back to a lot of people, something tells us very few consumers considered initiating an arbitration procedure.

That may well change after you hear how easy this seems to be, at least once you inform Magenta of your intention by mail and give the operator 60 days to try to resolve your issue. That's clearly the hardest (and most time-consuming) part of this process, and because we highly doubt that T-Mobile will give you a satisfying answer to your claim at the end of the aforementioned two-month period, you can already prepare your next step.

For this, you can simply use some AI-powered software (or your own brain and creative writing skills) to devise a formal request for arbitration in your conflict with T-Mobile. This can specifically focus on the carrier's "Price Lock" guarantee if you feel like Magenta broke that promise in regard to your account or the "Un-contract" program that essentially preceded it.

The two offers included very similar promotional language that made it pretty clear customers enrolled in these programs would never see unauthorized price hikes, which is unfortunately exactly what has happened for a lot of people. It's obviously important to dig up the terms and conditions of these deals and attach them to your arbitration requests if you want to have any shot at a positive outcome.

Recommended Stories
At the same time, you could also do nothing and just wait and see (at least for now) how these FCC complaints and arbitration procedures will pan out for these two road-paving Redditors and others like them. All this legal and regulatory noise may not amount to much... or T-Mobile may back down from its recent price increases (at least for some people), and as you can tell, we'll be here with our keyboards and popcorn to follow the entire saga and report back to you gentle readers.

