April 20 Apple event prematurely revealed by... Siri

Apple's next event is going to take place on April 20 in Cupertino, according to Siri. That's not a huge surprise, but the way it was revealed was pretty extraordinary.

All of that seems pretty legitimate, since in a way it is coming directly from Apple. We hope Siri won’t get in trouble, and we thank her for breaking the silence.





We are expecting Apple to make it official anytime now, and we’ll keep you updated.



