Apple

April 20 Apple event prematurely revealed by... Siri

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
Apr 13, 2021, 3:20 AM
April 20 Apple event prematurely revealed by... Siri
Apple's next event is going to take place on April 20 in Cupertino, according to Siri. That's not a huge surprise, but the way it was revealed was pretty extraordinary.

The next Apple Event is on April 20th, according to Siri


We’ve been hearing rumors about an Apple event taking place in March, but we were let down. Of course, after that the focus moved towards April, but for some reason Apple was still keeping quiet… until now.

Actually, Apple hasn’t announced anything just yet, but Siri decided to give it all away. As you can see on the screenshot which we captured minutes ago, the voice assistant knows something, and she was more than happy to let us in on the secret.

We asked Siri when the next Apple event is, and this was her answer: "The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com."

All of that seems pretty legitimate, since in a way it is coming directly from Apple. We hope Siri won’t get in trouble, and we thank her for breaking the silence.

We are expecting Apple to make it official anytime now, and we’ll keep you updated.

At the event, the brand is likely to announce the mini-LED iPad Pro (2021), AirTags, and the release date of iOS 14.5

The new iPad Pro series are going to replace the 4th generation models from last year. The biggest gains are expected to be in processing power. The rumors point towards an M1-like processor, which will make the iPad even more capable than before, but most importantly it will make sure the device is future-proof.

You'd know what AirTags might be, if you've seen Tile's take on these tiny tracking devices, which can fit into your wallet, or attach to a vaie

