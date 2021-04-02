New MagSafe cases on the way, more colors
“According to the a news agency, the iPhone 12 series of official cases will be available in 5 new colors after the spring conference. If you want to wait for the new colors, you can slowly”
That’s a rough (Google) translation of the leak that reveals Apple’s supposed new MagSafe cases. We don’t know if they will bring any new functionality, but they’ll certainly come in new colors.
So far, the officially sold MagSafe cases for the iPhone 12 series vary among the regions. These are your options in the US, while you seem to get more, and brighter colors in the UK. We guess that’s simply an availability ‘issue’. Still, you have virtually countless other options on Amazon, so choice is definitely not a problem.
On the other hand, Apple often releases new accessories during the spring and fall season, so that might be it.
Unfortunately, we don’t have official information on the launch yet. It is expected to take place this month, which would be rather unusual. The last Apple event held in April took place 11 years ago. Therefore, a simple press release introduction of the new iPad Pro, iMac, and apparently cases, is not impossible.
