Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Apple

New MagSafe cases on the way, more colors

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
Apr 02, 2021, 7:21 AM
New MagSafe cases on the way, more colors
“According to the a news agency, the iPhone 12 series of official cases will be available in 5 new colors after the spring conference. If you want to wait for the new colors, you can slowly”

That’s a rough (Google) translation of the leak that reveals Apple’s supposed new MagSafe cases. We don’t know if they will bring any new functionality, but they’ll certainly come in new colors.

The Weibo leakster UnclePan (nice one!), claims there are five new cases on the way. He’s only shared the color schemes of four of them. So far, we’ve got blue, peach (?), mint green and deep purple. We’ll leave the naming to Apple’s team - we are sure they’ll come up with some catchy, if not vaguely accurate names.

So far, the officially sold MagSafe cases for the iPhone 12 series vary among the regions. These are your options in the US, while you seem to get more, and brighter colors in the UK. We guess that’s simply an availability ‘issue’. Still, you have virtually countless other options on Amazon, so choice is definitely not a problem.

If you are a fan of any of the upcoming colors, you can wait for an official release at Apple’s “spring conference”, as stated by the leakster. We aren’t 100% sure what this means, but we can only assume he’s referring to the next Apple event, which was originally supposed to be held on March 23.

On the other hand, Apple often releases new accessories during the spring and fall season, so that might be it.

Unfortunately, we don’t have official information on the launch yet. It is expected to take place this month, which would be rather unusual. The last Apple event held in April took place 11 years ago. Therefore, a simple press release introduction of the new iPad Pro, iMac, and apparently cases, is not impossible.

Stay tuned for more information.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Microsoft teams up with the US Army in a $22bn deal: Is AR the future?
Popular stories
Sony schedules event; 5G flagship Xperia 1 III could debut April 14
Popular stories
Apple aiming to announce mixed reality headset in 'next several months'
Popular stories
Apple’s Safari doesn’t allow people to search the word ‘Asian’, but why?

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple explains why the App Store is not a monopoly
Popular stories
T-Mobile's cheapest 5G plans are getting even better with a surprising data upgrade
Popular stories
New iPhone 13 Pro 5G report: matte black color, better Portrait mode, more
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera evolution comparison
Popular stories
How to reset an iPad
Popular stories
LG might discontinue software support for existing phones after exiting the market

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless