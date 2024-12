These are the color names for all Galaxy S25 models

*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Galaxy S25

Silver Shadow

Navy

Mint

Iceblue

Galaxy S25

128 GB

256 GB

Galaxy S25 Plus

256 GB

512 GB

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Titanium Whitesilver

Titanium Silverblue

Titanium Gray

Titanium Black

Galaxy S25 Ultra

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB

Galaxy S25 Ultra





Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.









Iceblue has the potential to look stunning just like Ultramarine on the Galaxy S25 phones are also said to be running on Snapdragon processors. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is supposedly rocking the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.



While price hikes are expected in Korea and the U.S., As someone who always buys dark phones it’s a bit disappointing to see no black option for the base model and S25 Plus. Titanium Black sounds awesome and I’d wager that the S25 Ultra will be quite the looker. For the other two phones users who prefer darker colors will likely have to make do with either Silver Shadow or Navy depending on which one is darker.Iceblue has the potential to look stunning just like Ultramarine on the iPhone 16 . Allphones are also said to be running on Snapdragon processors. Theis supposedly rocking the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.While price hikes are expected in Korea and the U.S., Galaxy S25 prices in Europe are apparently going to remain unchanged. At least in some countries. While these phones are probably going to be some of the best phones on the market for 2025 the price tags are getting a bit out of hand compared to the competition in my opinion.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 release is just around the corner: expected on January 22, 2024. We’ve seen reports of what the Galaxy S25 Ultra will look like and the colors and storage options that will be available for all S25 phones. Now we’ve got what is likely the most accurate report about the colors and storage options for Galaxy S25 phones.According to a known Samsung tipster the colors for thebase model and Galaxy S25 Plus will be as follows:Storage options for the basewill be:Storage options for thewill be:Colors for thewill be:Storage options for thewill be:We’ve also seen reports of the RAM offerings for all three phones and apparently the base model will have 12 GB of RAM while the other two will have 16 GB of RAM. Theis also reportedly reverting to rounded edges and ditching the iconic sharp look.