These are the color names for all Galaxy S25 models
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The Samsung Galaxy S25 release is just around the corner: expected on January 22, 2024. We’ve seen reports of what the Galaxy S25 Ultra will look like and the colors and storage options that will be available for all S25 phones. Now we’ve got what is likely the most accurate report about the colors and storage options for Galaxy S25 phones.
We’ve also seen reports of the RAM offerings for all three phones and apparently the base model will have 12 GB of RAM while the other two will have 16 GB of RAM. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also reportedly reverting to rounded edges and ditching the iconic sharp look.
According to a known Samsung tipster the colors for the Galaxy S25 base model and Galaxy S25 Plus will be as follows:
- Silver Shadow
- Navy
- Mint
- Iceblue
Storage options for the base Galaxy S25 will be:
- 128 GB
- 256 GB
Storage options for the Galaxy S25 Plus will be:
- 256 GB
- 512 GB
Colors for the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be:
- Titanium Whitesilver
- Titanium Silverblue
- Titanium Gray
- Titanium Black
Storage options for the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be:
- 256 GB
- 512 GB
- 1 TB
Goodnight, sweet prince. | Image credit — PhoneArena
As someone who always buys dark phones it’s a bit disappointing to see no black option for the base model and S25 Plus. Titanium Black sounds awesome and I’d wager that the S25 Ultra will be quite the looker. For the other two phones users who prefer darker colors will likely have to make do with either Silver Shadow or Navy depending on which one is darker.
While price hikes are expected in Korea and the U.S., Galaxy S25 prices in Europe are apparently going to remain unchanged. At least in some countries. While these phones are probably going to be some of the best phones on the market for 2025 the price tags are getting a bit out of hand compared to the competition in my opinion.
Iceblue has the potential to look stunning just like Ultramarine on the iPhone 16. All Galaxy S25 phones are also said to be running on Snapdragon processors. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is supposedly rocking the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.
